Blockchain.com Secures FCA Registration, Expands Regulated Crypto Services in the UK

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com today announced that it has officially been registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate as a crypto asset business. Founded in the UK, Blockchain.com has spent over a decade at the heart of the British crypto ecosystem as both a service provider and an active investor. The registration cements the company's presence in the UK and sets the foundation for a new chapter of institutional and retail growth.

This registration enables Blockchain.com to deliver brokerage, custodial, and institutional-grade crypto services across the UK in compliance with one of the world's most respected financial regulations.

"Blockchain.com is a company with deep British roots. We started this journey in York and grew it in London," said Peter Smith, CEO, Founder and Executive Chairman at Blockchain.com. "We've been part of the UK's tech landscape for over a decade, and we've always believed in the importance of getting this right. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with the FCA and UK policymakers as they shape the permanent regulatory framework, ensuring the UK remains a global leader in financial innovation."

This comes on the heels of the company securing its MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) license last year, a major step that allows the company to provide crypto services across all 30 European Economic Area (EEA) countries under one unified regulatory framework.

"As one of the longest-running crypto companies in the world, this registration reflects a long-term commitment to building responsibly within one of the world's most respected regulatory environments," said Nic Cary, Co-founder and Vice Chairman at Blockchain.com. "We're proud of the talent we've built here and look forward to continuing to work in close partnership with UK regulators as the sector evolves."

The registration comes at a pivotal time for the UK's digital asset sector. As the government and the FCA develop their comprehensive regulatory regime, the company intends to apply for authorisation gateway opening later this year, with the goal of securing full authorisation under the new permanent regime when it takes effect in 2027.

This regulatory milestone builds on Blockchain.com's presence across more than 70 jurisdictions worldwide. This solidifies the company's UK operations in preparation for the next generation of financial innovation, including:

Offering digital asset custody and wallet services to UK customers

Supporting enterprise-grade compliance and treasury tools for institutions

Expanding access to brokerage services in alignment with FCA standards

Strengthening partnership potential with regulated financial entities in the UK

Since 2011, Blockchain.com has processed over $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions and served more than 90 million wallets globally. Its legacy of security, compliance, and innovation continues to define its leadership in the evolving digital asset space.

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The global leader in crypto services helping millions across the globe access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1.2 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information.

