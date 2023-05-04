BLUEPI ACHIEVES PREMIER TIER PARTNER STATUS WITH SNOWFLAKE

GURGAON, India, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BluePi Consulting (BluePi) today announced that it has achieved Premier tier partner status from Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. As a Premier partner, BluePi can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Commenting on the achievement, Pronam Chatterjee, Co-founder and CEO, BluePi Consulting, said, "We are indeed proud to have achieved this noteworthy status with Snowflake, which is a significant milestone for us. Our partnership with Snowflake is further strengthened now and we look forward to providing customers with a seamless way to connect their data in the Snowflake Data Cloud, and enable them to analyze it at speed. We will also contribute to the acceleration of the ROI of data cloud projects of customers, by leveraging Snowflake's innovations."

Attaining the Premier tier partner status is a testament to the investment, focus, and commitment of the BluePi team to the Snowflake business. Snowflake Data Cloud's flexibility, near-infinite scalability, and stellar performance can be completely leveraged by the joint customers of both organizations now. Snowflake gives this status to its technology partners with a strong reference architecture that adds value to these joint customers.

"We are pleased to welcome BluePi to the Premier tier, honoring their commitment to helping our joint customers mobilize their data. We have jointly enabled a number of marquee Indian enterprises on their successful journey to the Snowflake Data Cloud, and are looking forward to scaling this partnership across multiple sectors, this year," said Dhiraj Narang, Director for Partnerships and Alliances, Snowflake India.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please click here .

About BluePi:

BluePi is a leader in data-driven solutions that focuses on solving business problems with the innovative use of cutting-edge technology. A purpose-led organization that believes in bringing transformation to businesses, it leverages its world-class capabilities in data, cloud, and digital transformation.

Founded in 2012 in Gurgaon, India, BluePi has successfully presented itself as one of the 'game changers' in the industry, with its data-driven, cloud-based industry solutions. It is a Premier Consulting Partner with AWS and has strategic partnerships with Snowflake, Databricks, Cloudera, and GCP. BluePi recently launched its operations in Sydney, Australia to serve the growing customer base in the ANZ region. For more information, please visit, www.bluepiit.com

SOURCE Interlock Marketing Consultancy