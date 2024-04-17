BMO Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the meeting, all director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 7, 2024 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Janice MBabiak 342,157,861 97.36 % 9,271,842 2.64 % Craig WBroderick 347,929,389 99.00 % 3,500,313 1.00 % Hazel Claxton 350,277,619 99.67 % 1,152,183 0.33 % George A. Cope 334,780,073 95.26 % 16,649,729 4.74 % Stephen Dent 350,489,694 99.73 % 939,655 0.27 % Christine A. Edwards 340,920,673 97.01 % 10,508,676 2.99 % Martin S. Eichenbaum 349,808,876 99.54 % 1,620,472 0.46 % David Harquail 350,281,227 99.67 % 1,148,121 0.33 % Linda S. Huber 350,224,200 99.66 % 1,205,559 0.34 % Eric R. La Flèche 346,253,767 98.53 % 5,176,036 1.47 % Lorraine Mitchelmore 347,954,785 99.01 % 3,474,973 0.99 % MadhuRanganathan 318,658,988 90.68 % 32,770,815 9.32 % Darryl White 349,208,736 99.37 % 2,221,067 0.63 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia

For News Media Inquiries: John Fenton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, Investor Relations, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-6956, Bill Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-7834