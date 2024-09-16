BNP Paribas India Inaugurates New Dormitory Facility for Intellectually Disabled Female Residents of Adhar NGO

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNP Paribas India today inaugurated a new dormitory facility for the female residents of Adhar, a long-standing partner and NGO dedicated to providing lifetime care and support for intellectually disabled adults. This new facility will house over 55 women residents and nearly 18 staff members, furthering Adhar's mission to offer comprehensive residential care, training, and treatment.

Mr. Sanjay Singh, CEO and Head of Territory, BNP Paribas India, at the inauguration of the new dormitory facility for intellectually disabled female residents of Adhar NGO. (PRNewsfoto/BNP Paribas)

"We embarked on this journey in 2020 to support Adhar in their noble mission to provide lifetime care and support for intellectually disabled adults," said Sanjay Singh, Head of Territory and CEO, BNP Paribas India. "This new dormitory is a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing the quality of life for those in need, and we are proud to be part of such an impactful initiative."

Adhar has been a pioneer in providing holistic care for intellectually disabled adults for nearly three decades. With two existing branches in Badlapur and Nashik, Adhar serves many residents in need, offering not just physical care, but also psychological and financial support to over 700 parents and guardians across India. The organisation's third branch, currently under development in the Satara District of Maharashtra, will further expand its reach and impact.

The newly constructed dormitory, funded by BNP Paribas India, reflects the company's commitment to social responsibility and its support for communities in need. This facility will provide a safe and nurturing environment for the female residents, allowing Adhar to continue its vital work and serve as a role model for similar institutions across the country.

Adhar's dedication to its residents has been widely recognised, earning the institution accolades such as the 'Best Institution in Service to the Disabled' awarded by the Government of India in 2014, presented by Hon. President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The organisation has also been instrumental in creating employment opportunities for individuals in rural areas, underscoring its role in community development and empowerment.

About BNP Paribas:

BNP Paribas has been in India since 1860 and is among the leading international financial institutions providing a wide range of financial services covering corporate & institutional banking, and personal investment services for individuals. BNP Paribas has branches in key metros and an IBU in GIFT City. The bank has a rich and broad offering across the entire range of corporate and institutional banking products and services, covering flow banking (transaction banking), financing, hedging, global markets, derivatives and investments. BNP Paribas was awarded India's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility by Euromoney in 2024. BNP Paribas was also awarded Best Sustainable Bank 2024 by FinanceAsia. In 2023 and 2022, Asiamoney recognised BNP Paribas as 'Best International Corporate Bank for India'.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506194/BNP_Paribas_Adhar_NGO.jpg