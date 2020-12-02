Body Temperature Scanner Device Market to Exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 8.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the body temperature scanner device market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The body temperature scanner device market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Furthermore, this innovative report makes use of demand-supply analyses to get a closer outlook on the body temperature scanner device market. Furthermore, the body temperature scanner device market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the body temperature scanner device market at the global and regional levels. Global Body Temperature Scanner Device Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021-2026 to exceed US$ 1 billion by 2026.

Market Overview

Almost 50,000 men, women, and children die from infectious diseases every day; many of these diseases can be avoided or cured for being little cautious about the disease symptoms and its guidelines. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, and other medical conditions such as malaria and dengue and raising awareness of the importance of controlling body temperature, the body temperature scanner device market is growing significantly over the years and so. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of target diseases, the operations by local and small-scale players, and rapid technological developments are also among the major factors influencing the growth of the industry.

In the last 20 years, at least 30 new diseases have emerged and are now affecting the health of hundreds of millions of people. There is no medication, cure, or vaccine for many of these diseases. Body temperature scanner devices are extremely useful when a person gets any infections, as their body temperature gets elevated because of infections.

Impact of COVID-19:

With the increase in the prevalence of contagious diseases worldwide, including the current COVID-19 pandemic, the number of infected people having fever, cough, and cold has grown exponentially. As per the statistics on November 30, 2020, there were almost 63 million confirmed cases globally, out of which nearly 1.5 people died. High fever is a major symptom of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Thus, the demand for body temperature scanner devices has increased extremely due to the rising need for body temperature screening and monitoring. COVID-19 outbreak has boosted the sale of these devices drastically around the world also providing large-scale opportunities for local manufacturers to market its body temperature scanner devices locally as the global supply chain also got disrupted due to this pandemic. For instance, Kinsa, Inc., has delivered nearly 7,500 Bluetooth-enabled smart medical thermometers to community-based organizations and underserved people. This medical thermometer can be paired with smartphone apps, for real-time COVID-19 hotspots tracking and monitoring across the United States.

Global Body Temperature Scanner Devices Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Product, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Digital Thermometer

Infrared Thermometer

Temperature Trend Indicators

Mercury Thermometer

Thermal Scanners

Others

Digital Thermometer dominated the product segment of the global body temperature scanner devices market and will grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$ 388 million by the year 2026.

By Application, the market is primarily segmented into

Oral Cavity

Rectum

Others

Amongst application, oral cavity held a revenue share of nearly 39% in the year 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. However, others (ear, forehead, etc.) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period to reach US$ 466.3 million in 2026.

By End-User, the market is primarily studied into

Hospitals

Clinics/Diagnostics Centre

Home/Office Setting

Others

In 2019, the hospital segment dominated the body temperature scanner devices market and is anticipated to garner US$ 413 million of the market in 2026. However, the home/office setting segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the analyzed period.

Body Temperature Scanner Devices Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( the United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, North America dominated the body temperature scanner devices market with almost 36.6% of the market revenue in 2019 owing to its wide-range applications and advancements in technologies in the region. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.

The major players targeting the market includes

Briggs Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Exergen Corporation

LivaNova

GE Healthcare

HARTMANN

3M Company

Company Honeywell International

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Competitive Landscape:

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the precision medicine market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the body temperature scanner devices market?

Which factors are influencing the body temperature scanner devices market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the body temperature scanner devices market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the body temperature scanner devices market?

What are the demanding global regions of the body temperature scanner devices market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

