Boehringer Ingelheim India and Vvaan Lifesciences Pvt Ltd announce strategic distribution partnership to expand pet portfolio reach

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim India is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Vvaan Lifesciences Private Limited, for their pet parasiticide portfolio. This collaboration, a key initiative under Boehringer Ingelheim India's Animal Health Accelerated Growth Plan (AGP), marks a significant step in expanding their reach and enhancing customer value in the animal health sector.

Left to right: Angshuman Das, Business Unit Head - Pets, Boehringer Ingelheim India; Dr. Maneesh Jain, Director & CEO, Vvaan Lifesciences Limited; Gagandeep Singh, Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India; Dr. Vinod Gopal, Country Head-Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim India; and Dr. Kiran Chamarthy, Vice President - Marketing, Vvaan Lifesciences Limited

India's pet health market is around €115 million. According to Boehringer Ingelheim India's internal estimates, metros and Tier 1 cities contribute approximately 60% of overall revenues, with the rest coming from Tier 2 and smaller cities. In the ongoing mission to advance animal health, this partnership leverages the expertise of Vvaan Lifesciences, known for its extensive experience in the animal health industry, to extend the reach of Boehringer Ingelheim India's pet portfolio in Tier 2 cities. This collaboration aims to meet the growing demand in mini metros, expanding the company's customer base in underserved regions, and improving veterinary care standards across India.

Dr. Vinod Gopal, Country Head-Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim India, said, "At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are deeply committed to making our innovative, high-quality medications accessible to all, regardless of geographical location. We understand the unique challenges faced by non-metro and rural communities in accessing quality healthcare for pet parents and their pets. Our strategic partnership with Vvaan Lifesciences is a significant step towards bridging this gap. This collaboration will enable us to reach and serve these underserved markets effectively, significantly enhancing the health and well-being of pets in non-metro and rural areas."

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Maneesh Jain, Director & CEO, Vvaan Lifesciences Private Limited, said, "We are excited about this partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim. Our strong presence in Tier 2 cities, combined with Boehringer Ingelheim's innovative pet parasiticide products, will significantly improve the availability and quality of pet healthcare across India. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact on the lives of pets and pet parents in these regions, with the support of vets."

This partnership underscores Boehringer Ingelheim's commitment to innovation and excellence in animal health, reinforcing their dedication to improving the lives of pets across India.

About Vvaan Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

Vvaan Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, is an animal health company committed to improve the health, productivity and performance of animals. It is a team of professionals with decades of experience in this industry, across the dairy, poultry and companion animal segments. Vvaan truly believes that quality, innovation, talent with technology have the power to transform the animal health industry, and these are our guiding mantras

Vvaan Lifesciences aims to provide the best, innovative and quality products to the dairy and poultry farmer, which will help improve their productivity and profitability.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 1885, develops breakthrough therapies for humans and animals. With 53,000 employees, it operates in over 130 markets, focusing on Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Established in 2003, Boehringer Ingelheim India manages operations in India and neighboring markets, offering innovative products in Human Pharma and Animal Health, with key therapy areas including diabetes, cardiovascular, and respiratory conditions. Learn more at https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488279/Boehringer_Ingelheim_Vvaan_Lifesciences.jpg