Bollywood Arranger, Conductor, Musician Lavine Da Costa Drops Electrifying Anthem for T20 World Cup

MUMBAI, India, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Bollywood musician Lavine Dacosta takes the stage (well, recording studio) with a brand new anthem dedicated to the sizzling T20 World Cup currently underway in the USA and the Caribbean!

With electrifying beats and heart-pounding rhythms that capture the very essence of the game, this anthem is more than just a song – it's a full-on sonic celebration of cricket's biggest showdown, all delivered with Lavine's signature style and undeniable passion for the sport.

"The energy of the T20 World Cup is simply electric! I wanted to compose music that captures that energy, that gets fans on their feet and cheering on their teams. Cricket is more than just a sport in many cultures – it's a passion, a celebration. This anthem is my way of adding to that celebration," said Lavine.

This release marks a monumental moment in Lavine's illustrious career, solidifying his status as a musical powerhouse who isn't afraid to push boundaries.

This new anthem is a testament to his versatility and his unwavering love for the beautiful game.

Lavine's talents extend far beyond catchy tunes. He's a multi-instrumentalist who seamlessly transforms between arranger, orchestrator, and conductor. His deep-rooted passion and exceptional skills have graced countless Bollywood film scores and live performances.

More Than Just Music

Lavine's impact reaches far beyond the entertainment world. Lavine is a freelancer playing and performing for LIVE shows and recordings in Mumbai. He also fosters young talent, having served as a music teacher at the Mehli Mehta Music Foundation. His dedication to the craft is truly inspiring.

About Lavine: The Musician, The Mentor, The Man

Lavine is more than just a musician – he's an artist, an educator, and a true force in the music world.

Lavine honed his skills at the prestigious Trinity College London Music and Drama, laying the groundwork for his remarkable career.

Delve deeper into his musical universe, by visiting his YouTube channel, Lavine DaCosta Creations https://www.youtube.com/c/LavineDaCostaCreations – a treasure trove of musical delights!

FOLLOW LAVINE ON INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact: Lavine Da Costa on +91 99205 59217 or email [email protected].

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqHvUVKdjZc