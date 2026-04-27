Bombay Founders' Club Acquires Movement, previously 'The Indian Startup Community'

The announcement was made at 'The Room' Event in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bombay Founders' Club acquired Movement, previously known as 'The Indian Startup Community,' founded by Tanishq Ambegaonkar. To mark the milestone, BFC collaborated with The Quorum, Movement, and AltBollywood to host an evening gathering titled 'The Room' on April 18 at The Parallel, Quorum in Mumbai. During the event, Tanishq Ambegaonkar and Devarsh Saraf, Founder and CEO of Bombay Founders' Club, officially announced the acquisition on stage.

The event brought together founders, investors, and creators from across the startup and digital ecosystem. With more than 700 registrations and an attendance of around 200–250 guests, the evening served as a space for conversations, collaborations, and networking among members of India's growing entrepreneurial and creator community.

The evening began with a panel discussion on community building featuring Devarsh Saraf, Founder and CEO of Bombay Founders' Club; Tanishq Ambegaonkar, Founder of Movement and Nailinit; and Kenneth Hopkins, Founder and CEO of AltBollywood. The panel served as the centrepiece of the evening, focusing on building communities that create cultural and economic value within the startup ecosystem, drawing from lived experience. This was followed by a workshop led by Kenneth Hopkins, where he shared insights on how AltBollywood scaled its content to achieve over one billion views on Instagram within a year. The event concluded with a networking mixer, dinner, and an afterparty by DJ Suketu.

Speaking on the occasion, Devarsh Saraf, Founder and CEO, Bombay Founders' Club, said,"Movement built a strong and engaged startup community across India and bringing it into the Bombay Founders' Club ecosystem feels like a natural step as we continue to grow our network. Our focus has always been on creating meaningful spaces where founders, investors, and creators can connect and collaborate. The Room reflected that vision by bringing together people who are building and shaping the future of India's startup ecosystem."

Several founders, investors, and creators attended the event, including Jahan Peston James, Founder of Bombay Hemp Company, Arjun Vaidya, Founder of Dr. Vaidya's and VC at V3 Ventures; Avik Ashar; Gauri Kucchal from Gruhas Collective, Jay Desai of MGA Ventures, creator Aryan Kataria, and finfluencer Kushal Lodha, among others.

Bombay Founders' Club is a community-led platform that brings together entrepreneurs, operators, investors, and creators through curated events and conversations. With the acquisition of Movement, BFC aims to further strengthen its community and expand opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking within India's startup ecosystem.

Through initiatives like 'The Room' and the acquisition announcement made at the event, Bombay Founders' Club continues to strengthen its role as a community-led platform connecting founders, investors, and creators across India's growing startup ecosystem.

The event was supported by several partners including pouring partners Sector Gin and Sound Vodka; beverage partner POP Zero by Malaki; styling partner Vercelli; and media partners Puzzle Media and Concept PR.

About Bombay Founders' Club:

Bombay Founders' Club (BFC) is a rapidly growing, founder-first ecosystem with 300+ members and 100+ meetups across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bangalore. It brings together startup founders and innovators through curated experiences, peer circles, workshops, retreats, and networking events.

Since inception, BFC has expanded its presence across multiple cities and continues to grow its footprint. In January 2026, it introduced BFC Tables, a small-group format where 5 to 7 founders meet regularly to share insights, exchange ideas, and learn from each other in a more focused setting.