Bonito Designs Unveils Festive Campaign with Exclusive Benefits worth ₹7 Cr for New Customers

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonito Designs, India's premier full home interior design brand, has announced its festive campaign, offering exclusive benefits worth ₹7 Cr to new customers. The campaign strengthens Bonito's mission to making high-end, celebrity-inspired interiors accessible to every homeowner.

Jugjot Singh Wasson, Chief Marketing Officer, Bonito Designs

During this campaign, customers can take advantage of unique offers, including celebrity design fees savings of up to INR 2.5 lacs, No Cost EMI plans, free upgrade to premium products and an assured gold coin with every booking. Customers can avail these benefits by visiting Bonito Designs' Flagship Experience Centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, or by sharing their interest on www.bonito.in.

Jugjot Singh Wasson, Chief Marketing Officer, Bonito Designs, stated, "At Bonito Designs, we understand that a home is more than just a property—it's an emotional investment. We have always been at the forefront of making the customer's design journey aspirational, convenient and seamless, whether through financial flexibility, exceptional service, or a highly personalized approach. This festive campaign reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality interiors with maximum savings for our customers, offering exclusive festive design themes and newly launched product lines such as Bonito Slim along with a quick customer support program, honouring the true emotional value of owning a home."

Additionally, Bonito Designs continues to set new standards in customer care with its industry-first "WeCare" initiative, promising humanized & personalized support to all customer queries within four working hours. This ensures that every customer receives the attention and assistance they need throughout their interior design journey.

About Bonito Designs:

With over 12 years of expertise in interior design, Bonito Designs is a leading choice in the industry. The company has achieved significant growth, by increasing its size 5 folds in the last three years. Bonito Designs continues to expand, recently opening a new Experience centre in western Mumbai- Andheri, one of India's largest retail markets, with plans for three more centres this financial year. Present in 2 locations currently, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Bonito Designs is renowned for ISO-certified quality and consistency. It also offers a 90-day delivery promise. The company offers over 12,000 products and millions of customizable combinations, using High-Density Moisture-Resistant (HDMR) boards for long-lasting quality.

Material displays of signature elements highlight the detailed design approach.

With a team of 300+ designers, Bonito Designs creates unique homes, ensuring no two Bonito homes are alike. The very lifelike 3D renders guarantee that customers get exactly what they see.

Bonito Designs' leadership team brings diverse retail and business expertise, driving their commitment to superior interior design solutions.

The company is backed by HDFC Bank, providing strategic support, and Lodha Ventures an Abhinandan Lodha enterprise which is known for its innovation in various categories and sectors.

Looking ahead, Bonito Designs aims to expand fivefold over the next three years, supported by increasing customer aspirations and a buoyant real estate market. With strong infrastructure and innovative products, Bonito Designs is set to become India's top interior design firm.

Media contact:

Vishal Rao

+91 98192 58963

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523534/Bonito_Designs_Jugjot.jpg