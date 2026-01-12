BostonGene Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership in AI-Driven Precision Oncology Solutions

Reshaping the Global Drug Development Landscape with the Industry's Only Natively AI-Powered Omnimodal Foundation Model for Tumor and Immune Biology

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that BostonGene has been recognized for 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership in the AI-driven Precision Oncology Solutions sector for its outstanding achievements in Technology Innovation Leadership. This recognition highlights BostonGene's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

This recognition directly reflects outcomes that matter most in drug development. By enabling a deeper, biologically grounded understanding of tumors and the immune system, BostonGene's AI driven foundation model helps increase the probability of clinical success, shorten development timelines through earlier and more confident decisions, and improve capital allocation across pipelines by focusing investment on the most promising programs. At the same time, this approach enables clearer biomarker strategies and stronger differentiation in increasingly competitive markets, ultimately translating into more precise therapies, faster access to innovation, and better outcomes for patients.

Frost & Sullivan's rigorous benchmarking process evaluates market participants across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. BostonGene excels in both, demonstrating a rare ability to synchronize visionary strategic initiatives with real-world market demand while executing at a global scale with efficiency and consistency. "BostonGene has developed state-of-the-art AI-driven, next-generation analytics technologies and is the only known source capable of delivering such comprehensive and integrated analyses," said Unmesh Lal, Healthcare Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "By turning vast, complex datasets into actionable insights with speed and rigor, BostonGene demonstrates dual strengths as a scientific innovator and a commercially agile partner for the global pharmaceutical industry."

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on AI oncology solutions, BostonGene is redefining leadership in a volatile industry. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in technology enable it to dominate global markets and solve the most pressing challenges in the drug development lifecycle. Innovation is not just an initiative at BostonGene; it is the engine of their approach. Their suite of solutions provides biopharma partners with advanced analytical intelligence and clinical relevance that directly impacts patient outcomes.

"This recognition validates our commitment to decoding the full biological complexity of cancer through an omnimodal lens, ensuring that no critical driver of disease or immune response is overlooked. By integrating molecular, cellular, tissue, and organism-level data into patient-specific digital twins, we provide our biopharma partners with the clarity needed to optimize biomarker strategies, refine indication selection, and increase the probability of regulatory success," said Andrew Feinberg, President & CEO at BostonGene.

BostonGene's unwavering commitment to customer experience cements its market position. By delivering clinically actionable results, enabling data-driven decision-making, and maintaining high levels of service efficiency, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding global customer base. Its collaborative model and dedication to translational impact are the pillars of long-term value, ensuring that every breakthrough translates into success for biopharma and clinical partners alike.

Frost & Sullivan commends BostonGene for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of AI-driven precision oncology solutions and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies for outstanding strategy development and implementation that result in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The Technology Innovation Leadership recognition is reserved for organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: [email protected]

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene's Foundation Model of cancer and the immune system integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com .

Media Contact:

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

[email protected]