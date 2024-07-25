BOULT introduces CruiseCam X3: Dual Vision with 145° FOV, 3.7" HD Touch Screen, and G - Sensor

CruiseCam X3 comes with Dual Vision with 145° FOV, 3.7" HD Touch Screen, G - sensor and an inbuilt Supercapacitor

NEW DELHI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOULT, India's fastest-growing wearable tech brand, proudly announces the launch of the CruiseCam X3, a cutting-edge DashCam designed to enhance road safety and connectivity. Following the success of the CruiseCam X1 series, the X3 offers superior dual vision with front and rear cameras, capturing every detail in 2K and 1080p Full HD resolution. Equipped with a 3.7" HD touch display and ultra-wide 145° FOV, the X3 ensures comprehensive road coverage.

The CruiseCam X3 features dual cameras, providing both front and rear recording capabilities. The front camera captures in stunning 2K resolution with a 4MP sensor, while the rear camera records in 1080p Full HD with a 2MP sensor. This setup ensures that every detail on the road is captured, offering an all-round view and enhancing overall safety.

With the 3.7" HD touch display, the CruiseCam X3 allows for easy navigation and real-time monitoring of video footage. The device also supports WiFi connectivity, enabling seamless integration with smartphones through the Boult Cruise app. The app offers features such as live streaming, organised video galleries, and easy access to recorded events, ensuring that users can manage their recordings effortlessly.

The dashcam boasts a 145-degree ultra-wide field of view (FOV), significantly reducing blind spots and capturing a broader perspective of the road. Additionally, the built-in G sensor detects collisions and triggers emergency video recording, safeguarding critical evidence during accidents.

Built with a robust aluminium alloy body, the CruiseCam X3 is designed to withstand the rigours of daily driving. The inclusion of an in-built super capacitor enhances durability and performance, particularly in extreme temperatures, making it a reliable choice for drivers in diverse conditions.

Speaking on BOULT's entry into the dashCam industry, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder, BOULT, said, "Continuing our vision of creating customer-centric connected devices, BOULT has made remarkable advancements over the years. With the recent expansion into home audio and now auto tech, we are progressing towards our goal of developing integrated ecosystems. The CruiseCam X3 series, with its high-definition video, advanced safety features, and seamless connectivity, embodies our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. This product is designed to meet the evolving needs of drivers, ensuring enhanced road safety and a superior driving experience."

With these advanced features, the CruiseCam X3 is ready to set new standards in vehicle surveillance and safety technology, offering drivers enhanced security and peace of mind on the road.

Price & Availability:

The BOULT CruiseCam X3 is now available at an introductory price of INR 5,999. Purchase these dash cams on Amazon, Flipkart, and our official website www.boultaudio.com.

About BOULT

BOULT is rated as India's No. 1 audio brand that designs and manufactures innovative hearable and wearable products. The brand's product portfolio includes headphones, speakers, smartwatches, soundbars, and other categories of earphones like wireless, Bluetooth, in-ear, and more. BOULT was founded in June 2017 by two brothers, Varun and Tarun Gupta. BOULT is the 2nd largest audio company in India selling a product every 5 seconds. BOULT is the only consumer electronics brand in the country with its own design studio, where they conceptualise and meticulously design every product to build masterpieces that are best-sellers on every recognized e-commerce platform in the country, including their own website- www.BOULTaudio.com.

