BOULT Introduces the RetroAmp X60 & RetroAmp X40, A Powerful Fusion of Classic Design and Modern Audio Technology

NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOULT, India's No. 1 Rated Audio brand, is proud to announce the launch of the RetroAmp X60 and RetroAmp X40, two powerful yet elegantly designed speakers that blend vintage aesthetics with advanced technology to elevate one's audio experience. With these additions, BOULT continues to push the boundaries of audio performance, delivering immersive sound and stunning craftsmanship for all music lovers and users who seek vintage charm with modern sound.

The RetroAmp X60 features a Classic Rugged Leather body in Royal Gold, combining elegant aesthetics with durability. Equipped with dual dynamic drivers, it delivers an impressive 60W rated output, ensuring powerful, studio-quality audio through BoomX™ technology. With Bluetooth 5.3, EDR support, and versatile connectivity options including AUX, USB, and TF card, this speaker is compatible with phones, smart TVs, computers, laptops, and more. The RetroAmp X60 also boasts up to 14 hours of playtime and includes a karaoke mode, making it the ideal choice for parties and social gatherings.

The RetroAmp X40 delivers 40W power with dynamic dual drivers, ideal for both Bluetooth and FM mode playback. With a classic rugged leather body and copper accents, this speaker offers up to 10 hours of playtime and supports multiple input modes such as AUX, USB, and TF cards. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures quick connectivity, while its wide compatibility with smart devices makes it a versatile choice for any setting.

"We are excited to introduce the RetroAmp X60 and RetroAmp X40, two new products that embodies our commitment to combining timeless design with cutting-edge technology," said Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of BOULT. "These speakers are not just about great sound; it's about creating an experience that resonates with our customers' lifestyles. Whether you're enjoying music at home or on the go, the RetroAmp speakers are designed to deliver. Further, it also brings in a sense of nostalgia which essentially makes it a device that cuts across all age groups."

With a master control panel for easy operation, the RetroAmp speakers are the perfect blend of form and function. These speakers are available exclusively on Flipkart, and boultaudio.com at an introductory price of INR 3,999 and INR 5,999 respectively.

About BOULT

BOULT is rated as India's No. 1 audio brand that designs and manufactures innovative hearable and wearable products. The brand's product portfolio includes headphones, speakers, smartwatches, soundbars, and other categories of earphones like wireless, Bluetooth, in-ear, and more. BOULT was founded in June 2017 by two brothers, Varun and Tarun Gupta. BOULT is the 2nd largest audio company in India selling a product every 5 seconds. BOULT is the only consumer electronics brand in the country with its own design studio, where they conceptualize and meticulously design every product to build masterpieces that are best-sellers on every recognized e-commerce platform in the country, including their own website - www.boultaudio.com .

