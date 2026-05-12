Bounteous Acquires Cartesian, Enhancing Deep Data and Analytics Capabilities to Accelerate Enterprise AI

Acquisition also strengthens telecommunications expertise and accelerates global growth

FRISCO, Texas and LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous, an AI services firm, today announced its acquisition of Cartesian, a specialist consulting firm focused on the global telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The acquisition builds on deep telecommunications experience at Bounteous and strengthens presence across North America and Europe, while enhancing capabilities in data, analytics, and AI. The move directly targets one of the biggest barriers to enterprise AI success: the data foundations that determine whether AI investments pay off.

"Cartesian has spent decades helping telecommunications and technology companies turn complex data into decisions that actually move their business. That is exactly what our clients are asking for right now," said Sudarshan Mandayam, Chief Executive Officer at Bounteous. "The question we hear most from clients is: why isn't our AI working yet? More often than not, the answer is the data. This acquisition gives us the capability to address that earlier and more completely than we could before."

Cartesian brings over three decades of experience combining strategic insight with rigorous analytics and practical expertise for clients worldwide. Cartesian's deep data and analytics capabilities give Bounteous the tools to close that gap for their full client portfolio spanning key industries like financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, consumer goods, media and telecommunications. The combined organization will better serve shared clients and unlock new opportunities where advanced analytics and domain expertise are critical underpinnings to AI solutions.

"For over 35 years, we have helped global telecommunications and media companies turn complex operational and strategic imperatives into actionable results through our deep knowledge of the industry and our focus on data science-based delivery platforms," said Jim Serafin, Chief Executive Officer at Cartesian. "Joining Bounteous means our clients now have a partner that can take their data foundations all the way through AI execution and enterprise-scale delivery."

Cartesian's global footprint spans London, Boston, New York, and Paris, with several hundred experts supporting clients across key international markets, primarily in North America and EMEA. Cartesian's leadership and client teams will continue under Jim Serafin's direction as part of the combined organization.

The acquisition brings expanded scale and expertise to leading companies worldwide. The combined organization has more than 5,000 specialists across AI services, data, analytics, cloud, and experience design, serving a diverse portfolio of Fortune 1000 companies and global enterprises.

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a global AI Services firm where agentic engineering and human experience converge to deliver real business outcomes for the enterprise. We help organizations design, build, and scale AI-driven products, platforms, and processes. With more than 5,000 team members worldwide, Bounteous delivers AI that sticks, powering adoption and outcomes that move organizations from experimentation to true transformation. Bounteous is backed by New Mountain Capital, a New York-based growth-oriented investment firm that emphasizes business building.

About Cartesian

Cartesian is a specialist consulting firm serving the telecoms, media, and technology sectors. For more than 35 years, we have advised clients around the world on strategy development and supported them in executing their goals. Our differentiated portfolio of consulting services and managed solutions is tailored to the complex challenges faced by organizational leaders in these fast-moving industries. By combining strategic insight, rigorous analytics, and deep practical experience, Cartesian delivers superior results. The company has offices in Boston, London, New York, and Paris. Cartesian was held by Blackstreet Capital Holdings, LLC, a private equity firm focused on small-to-midsize companies.

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