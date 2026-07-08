Bounteous Earns ET Edge Recognition for AI-Led Enterprise Modernization

Award recognizes the company's innovation in delivering enterprise AI solutions through proprietary AI platform Bounteous Arc™

BENGALURU, India, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounteous, an AI services firm, has been named among ET Edge's Most Innovative Organisations 2026 in the "Innovation in AI-Led Enterprise Modernization" category. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to helping enterprises achieve AI-led outcomes at scale.

The ET Edge Most Innovative Organisations platform is an initiative of The Times Group, themed "Redefining Excellence Through Innovation, Impact & Transformation." It spotlights enterprises that go beyond incremental change to transform products, processes, and business models. The platform celebrates organizations shaping the future of business and society across areas including AI, deep tech, sustainability, and customer experience.

The ET Edge evaluation framework assesses organizations across key dimensions, including Innovation Vision & Leadership Commitment, Innovation Portfolio & Differentiation, Execution Excellence & Scalability, Measurable Impact & Business Outcomes, and Ecosystem, Culture & Future Readiness.

"Enterprises are moving beyond AI concepts and looking for partners who can deliver tangible value in complex, real-world environments," said Ketan Somani, President, Global Markets and Regional CEO, EMEA & APAC at Bounteous. "This recognition reflects the strength of our teams and the work we're doing with clients to apply AI across business-critical functions, improve productivity, and support long-term growth using Bounteous Arc™, our proprietary platform."

"This recognition reinforces our belief that enterprise AI success isn't defined by pilots, but by the ability to operationalize AI at scale," said Kumar Vikas, EVP, Data & AI at Bounteous. "Businesses today are looking to AI to improve product development, platform performance, process scalability, and the way people experience technology."

Bounteous remains focused on helping organizations deploy AI where it can create meaningful business value while preparing their people, processes, and operating models to work alongside intelligent agents. Through Bounteous Arc™, the company's proprietary platform for designing, deploying, and operating intelligent agents at enterprise scale, Bounteous helps enterprises build the governance, security, and operational controls needed to deploy AI responsibly across the business.

About Bounteous

Bounteous is a global AI Services firm where agentic engineering and human experience converge to deliver transformative business outcomes for the enterprise. We help organizations design, build, and scale AI-driven products, platforms, and processes. With more than 5,000 team members worldwide, Bounteous helps organizations take AI from experimentation to enterprise scale. Bounteous is backed by New Mountain Capital, a New York-based growth-oriented investment firm that emphasizes business building.