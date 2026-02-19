BPCL Accelerates Greenification of Natural Gas Ecosystem at GAIL Saksham Meet in Varanasi

VARANASI, India, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and a Maharatna PSU, marked a significant milestone in its sustainable energy journey at the Saksham Meet in Varanasi, with the signing of multiple Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Tripartite Agreements (TPAs) across key Geographical Areas (GAs) in Uttar Pradesh.

These agreements further reinforce BPCL's commitment to accelerating the greenification of the fuel ecosystem by integrating renewable gas into its City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, supporting India's energy transition goals and national decarbonization objectives.

Commenting on the development, Mr Rahul Tandon, Business Head, BPCL, said, "The signing of these Tripartite Agreements reflects BPCL's structured approach towards integrating Compressed Bio-Gas into our CGD network and advancing the greenification of India's fuel ecosystem. By expanding renewable gas sourcing and scaling up blending levels, we are supporting the nation's decarbonization agenda while building a resilient, low-carbon energy infrastructure for the future."

Within the Lakhimpur Geographical Area, BPCL signed three TPAs with two producers, totalling 34 tonnes per day (TPD). The agreements include a 10 TPD plant at Pilibhit with RBML (JioBP) and two 12 TPD plants at Sitapur with Ladelite Power. The proposed facilities are expected to commence production by July 2026, significantly enhancing the availability of green fuel across underserved regions.

With these additions, Lakhimpur GA has now signed 18 TPAs, with the total contracted CBG quantity surpassing 145 TPD, strengthening decentralised renewable gas sourcing and supporting rural bio-economy development.

Simultaneously, the Amethi–Pratapgarh–Raebareli GA expanded its renewable gas portfolio by signing two additional TPAs with Reliance, comprising a 5 TPD plant at Ayodhya and another at Haidergarh in Barabanki district. Supply is expected to commence from April 2026, further strengthening the GA's green gas integration roadmap.

With these agreements, the GA now has seven active TPAs, totalling 28 TPD of contracted CBG capacity. Currently operating at 10% CBG blending, the GA has set a target to achieve 20% blending by April 2026, contributing meaningfully to reducing carbon intensity and strengthening regional energy security.

The Saksham Meet was attended by key BPCL officials, including Ajit Kumar Singh (TM Gas), Lakhimpur GA; Shailesh Kumar (TM Gas), Amethi–Pratapgarh–Raebareli GA; and Shivansh Joshi (SO Gas), Lakhimpur GA, reflecting strong on-ground leadership and coordinated efforts to advance BPCL's renewable gas agenda.

Between April 2025 and January 2026, BPCL has signed a total of 31 TPAs, aggregating a contracted capacity of 255 TPD. Cumulatively, BPCL has signed 44 TPAs till Jan'2026, representing a total contracted CBG capacity of 284 TPD across its CGD network reflecting steady progress in scaling renewable gas integration. At the overall business level, BPCL has achieved 3.6% CBG blending, with a peak blending level of 5.84% recorded in January 2026, demonstrating strong operational momentum toward green gas adoption.

These developments underscore BPCL's commitment to sustainable growth, national bio-energy initiatives, and its leadership in driving India's transition toward a cleaner and greener energy future.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL):

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.