Brazil Agriculture Tractors Market is Lead by John Deere, AGCO (Massey Ferguson and Valtra), CNH (New Holland and Case IH) in Terms of Volume Sales in 2018: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Brazil's Agricultural Equipment Market including market evolution, overview, genesis, value chain, trade scenario, market size, market segmentations, competition scenario and others. Extensive focus has been placed in quantifying the sales volume of agricultural equipment, best sellers and price points. The report covers aspects such as market segmentation by product type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Tillage Equipment, Precision Farming, Planters & Seeders and Others), By Domestic Production & Imports and by region (South, North, Midwest and Mideast). The tractor market is further split by tractor segmentation of horse power. The report also covers snapshots on aftermarket services in Brazil. Competitive landscape of major players including John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Case IH, Agrale, Stara, Kuhn and Semeato have been compiled including overview, management, business strategies, distribution network, manufacturing, best products, recent products, financing and after sales care. The report also covers future industry analysis by sales volume, future market segmentation, growth opportunities, customer profiling (decision making parameters & pain points), price range, government regulations and analyst recommendations. The report is useful for existing agricultural equipment companies, potential entrants, investors and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

It is projected that by the end of 2023, tractors will retain the lead in terms of sales volume registering a CAGR of close to 15%. Precision Farming tools, combine harvesters and tillage equipments would witness fastest growth in the forecast period.

The Southern region is expected to continue dominating the market share in terms of sales volume in 2023. The northern regions will experience the most growth in terms of mechanization with the new farming regions being established in the North.

The market growth is expected to be the consequence of population growth, rising demand & prices, growing energy demand, multifunctional machinery, changing consumption patterns, increasing financing options and penetration of driverless tractors in Brazil .

Growth in the agriculture machinery market will be facilitated by the expanding world population. By 2050, the world population is projected to reach nearly 10 billion which requires more than 50% increase in food production for the sustenance of the expected population. Brazil is one of the few remaining countries with the potential for expanding their arable are and thus is expected to cater to the growing population. The growing population will predictably raise the global demand for energy through eco friendly bio fuels.

The most produced crops in Brazil such as soybeans, corn and sugarcane will be required for the extraction of these bio fuels, further adding to the demand for agricultural machinery. The growing technology in farming that allows for precise planting and spraying is in line to boost the productivity of farmers in Brazil. The growing desire for mechanization on the part of the farmer along with increased training facilities in the use of the new technology will add to the growing demand for agricultural machinery in the country.

There is also a changing consumption pattern that has been witnessed globally with a growing demand for crops with higher nutrition value and increased health benefits. These crops will require sophisticated seeds and unique machinery to further the efficiency of the farmer. The growth in the use of drones to map of the entire farmland and separate areas with infestation is another tool for farmers in Brazil to utilize for increased productivity. The development of semi and fully autonomous tractors will greatly reduce the man hours required for farming and increase the precision of the farming processes of planting, spraying and harvesting.

Ken Research in its latest study "Brazil Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2023-By Product Type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Tillage Equipment, Precision Farming Equipments, Planters & Seeders and Others), By Domestic Production & Imports and By Region (South, North, Midwest and Mideast ) "suggests that the growth key is in the hands of the Brazilian government to improve the logistical & financing issues and lack of technological experience faced by farmers. This would lead the market to grow registering a CAGR close to 13% during the years 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

Market Segmentation by Product Type Including Tractors, Tillage Equipment, Planters & Seeders, Sprayers, Combine Harvesters, Precision Farming Equipments and Other Agricultural Equipments on the Basis of Sales Volume

Tractor Market Segmentation by Tractor Power Level (Low Level-Upto 130 HP, Medium Level-130 to 200 HP, High Level-200 HP to 500 HP) on the Basis of Sales Volume

Market Segmentation By Place of Production (Domestic Manufacturing & Imports) on the Basis of Sales Volume

Market Segmentation By Region (South, Midwest, Mideast, North) on the Basis of Sales Volume

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2013-2018 – Historical Period

2019-2023 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

John Deere

Massey Ferguson

Valtra

Case IH

New Holland

Kuhn

Agrale

Stara

Sameato

Yanmar

Landini

Kubota

MacDon Brazil

Mahindra

Kesoja

Mahindra Group

Myron L Company

Art's Manufacturing and Supply

Inc. (AMS Inc.)

Innovative Sensor Technology (IST)

Durham Geo Enterprises (part of Nova Metrix LLC)

NovaLynx Corporation

BrazAgro

For more information on the market research report please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/agriculture-and-animal-care/agriculture-equipment/brazil-agricultural-equipment-market/186337-104.html

