Breakthrough Speaking Academy Launches a Four-day Program for Public Speaking

NEW DELHI, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Speaking Academy is an education, career development, coaching and speaking forum for aspiring and professional public speakers. An initiative by BeOne Foundation for Transformational Leadership, the academy is launching a four-day intensive masterclass in public speaking.

The masterclass will be led by Chetan Walia, recently awarded as 'Top-100 Education Leaders' in the world. It is a unique combination of theory and practical application. Participants will learn the skills, practice them, apply them, and create a community where they can support each other and continue to evolve as speakers.

The program involves a series of interactive discussions, exercises, micro labs, and practice sessions. Participants will be able to free themselves of their fear of public speaking, learn how to engage with various kinds of audience and how to grow professionally in the public-speaking domain.

The intensive masterclass has been designed in a manner that it will help participants go beyond their assumptions related to public speaking. The program leader will share the methods to create 'The Stage Effect', powerful storytelling, preparing speeches, and paid speaking assignments.

Whether a seasoned professional or one getting ready to make their first speech, this event will show its participants what it takes to be the kind of speaker who keeps getting invited back, again and again. The event equips learners with the tools to design and deliver programs, seminars, webinars, or keynotes to audiences within their industries. The course also imparts skills to participants for marketing and selling their professional speaking services.

Chetan Walia, the program leader says, "You don't need to be an extrovert or a natural entertainer to establish influence and inspire audiences. What you do need, is a passion to tell the unique story that only you can tell."

The academy believes that speaking is a skill that anyone can learn. Therefore, the Breakthrough Speaking Academy has been created to give aspiring and established speakers, all the tools they need to share their story with the world.

The New Delhi event will be held from 18th to 21st March, 2020. The details are available on the Breakthrough Speaking Academy website at www.breakthroughspeakingacademy.com.



About BeOne



BeOne Foundation for Transformational Leadership provides creative solutions for businesses who want to innovate the future. We help create growth strategies using a research-based approach to create unique strategic advantages. We enable the development of creativity and innovative abilities by making innovation scalable, repeatable and profitable. We work towards creating an environment that is supportive and create a business that is growth friendly. We help create organic growth by embracing new age methods of business development to generate more revenue, better prices on sustainable terms.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084110/BSA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BeOne Foundation for Transformational Leadership