Bridgewest Group appoints Laxman Settipalli as General Manager of new Global Capability Center in India

MIAMI and HYDERABAD, India, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private investment firm, Bridgewest Group, recognized for developing innovative companies in life sciences, software, and deep tech, announce formation of new Global Capability Center, Bridgewest India, and new General Manager and India Head Laxman Settipalli.

Laxman Settipalli, General Manager and India Head, Bridgewest India, Hyderabad India

Settipalli will spearhead the establishment and growth of the center, driving operational excellence, and fostering innovation in support of the firm's global investment strategy. Settipalli has a proven track record in creating and nurturing robust operational resources, driving business processes, automation, and transformation. He is acknowledged as a Techno-functional, organizational, and Agile leader with over 20 years' experience.

"We're delighted that Laxman has joined our team. He brings a well-curated set of operational, technology and people management skills that are spot-on for this important strategic investment," said Masood Tayebi, Founding Partner and CEO for Bridgewest Group.

Laxman officially joined the team a couple of months ago. Since that time, he has developed a deep understanding of the complexity and vast opportunities within Bridgewest Group's global organization. "I'm energized by the immense growth potential of Bridgewest India. With my solid background in building and running systems like our GCC, and serving over 30 companies simultaneously, this is the perfect fusion. I am thrilled to take the helm of Bridgewest India," said Laxman.

"The establishment of the Global Capability Center in India underscores our commitment to leveraging global talent and resources to drive innovation and maximize value for our portfolio companies. It will serve as a hub for harnessing the diverse skills and expertise of India's talent pool to support operations worldwide," said Adam Gickling, COO, Bridgewest Group.

Laxman received an MBA (Leadership and Change Management) from Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM), and an MS in Information Systems and BS in Computers from Kakatiya University.

About Bridgewest Group

Bridgewest Group is an innovative and privately held global investment firm with over $3B in private capital. Founded in 1999, the global firm has earned a long-standing reputation for creating and scaling transformational businesses to achieve outsized success. Bridgewest Group leverages its expertise and global eco-community in key sectors where it can have the greatest impact including Life Sciences, Software, Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence/Deep Tech. Customized financial investment services and diverse real estate holdings augment equity assets and support portfolio companies as they grow. Bridgewest Group is based in the US, with investments primarily in the US, Europe, China, Australasia and India.

About Bridgewest India

BCM Management India Private Limited, operating under the brand Bridgewest India, is the Global Capability Center (GCC) for the $3B private equity firm Bridgewest Group. As the center for operational excellence, Bridgewest India spurs growth and innovation for Bridgewest Group portfolio companies through its suite of scalable operational resources, leveraging world-class talent and leading-edge technology. With a customer-centric culture, people and services are custom-tailored to companies spanning the globe, from start-ups to mature businesses, insuring optimum growth and cost efficiencies. Bridgewest India is headquartered in Hyderabad India, a region recognized as India's premier pharma, IT and innovation hub.

Media Contact: Jenny Bourbiel, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407152/Bridgewest_India_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407153/Laxman_Settipalli_General_Manager_Bridgewest_India.jpg