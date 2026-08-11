Bridging Sensing to Autonomy: SUPCON showcases Industrial AI and AOP Technologies at OGA 2026 and Gastech 2026

SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and BANGKOK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW), a global leader in industrial automation and industrial artificial intelligence, has announced its participation in two premier Southeast Asian energy exhibitions: Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

As the regional energy landscape evolves, energy producers face increasing urgency to streamline operations, maximize process safety and efficiency, optimize asset lifecycle management, and accelerate digital transformation. Across both events, SUPCON will present a broad ecosystem of hardware, software-defined control architectures, and AI-driven platforms designed to provide a clear, practical roadmap toward an Autonomous Operating Plant (AOP).

Driving Industrial Digital Transformation in Oil & Gas

SUPCON's showcase is structured around four fundamental technological pillars engineered to bridge the gap from legacy automation to full operational autonomy:

SENSE: Advanced Field Instrumentation

Ethernet-APL Field Devices (Transmitters & Control Valves): Leveraging Ethernet-Advanced Physical Layer (APL) technology, SUPCON's APL field devices deliver high-speed, reliable, and intrinsically safe communications from field devices to control systems. This foundational connectivity enables real-time data access for predictive analytics and digital twins.

ANALYZE: High-Precision Gas Analyzers

Hobré Intelligent Analyzers: Delivering advanced, continuous gas analysis engineered for oil & gas industry. Hobré intelligent analyzers enable high-accuracy, real-time measurements. These systems minimize manual sampling, supporting closed-loop process optimization, faster decision-making, and improved plant efficiency.

CONTROL: Software-Defined Control Systems

Universal Control Systems (UCS): SUPCON's UCS is a next-generation, software-defined control system that decouples control functions from proprietary hardware. By replacing traditional control cabinets through cloud-native architecture, UCS reduces physical footprint, and provides flexible scalability for autonomous plant operations.

OPTIMIZE: Industrial AI, Data Platforms & Robotics

Tier0 Industrial Data Platform: Built on a cloud-native Unified Namespace (UNS) architecture, the Tier0 platform enables seamless data integration, contextualization, and application development across fragmented enterprise systems.

Built on a cloud-native Unified Namespace (UNS) architecture, the Tier0 platform enables seamless data integration, contextualization, and application development across fragmented enterprise systems. TPT Universal AI Platform: SUPCON's Time-series Pre-trained Transformer (TPT) is a large-scale industrial AI platform designed to model complex time-series process data. By enabling closed-loop AI optimization (AIO), TPT allows plants to analyze, predict, and autonomously execute operational decisions in real time.

SUPCON's Time-series Pre-trained Transformer (TPT) is a large-scale industrial AI platform designed to model complex time-series process data. By enabling closed-loop AI optimization (AIO), TPT allows plants to analyze, predict, and autonomously execute operational decisions in real time. Autonomous Industrial Robotics: Combining mobile robotics (such as Aramcobot), advanced sensing, and a centralized robot management platform, SUPCON's robotic solutions augment workforce safety through autonomous plant monitoring, routine inspection, and hazard intervention, forming a key component of an autonomous workforce.

Event Details & Live Demonstrations

SUPCON invites industry leaders, partners, and technical professionals to visit its booths for live product demonstrations and expert-led technical discussions:

Stop 1: Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) 2026

Dates: 02–04 September 2026

02–04 September 2026 Location: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Hall / Booth: Hall 1, Booth #1101

Stop 2: Gastech 2026

Dates: 14–17 September 2026

14–17 September 2026 Location: Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok, Thailand Booth: Booth AIZ80

Visitors can pre-book executive meetings with the SUPCON Team at [email protected]

About SUPCON

SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW) is a global provider of industrial automation and industrial AI, offering control systems, digital platforms, robotics, and software solutions that power the world's process and energy industries. Headquartered in Hangzhou, China, with the SUPCON Internal Business Headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs around the globe, SUPCON is well-positioned to elevate industrial intelligence and drive customer success. Trusted by more than 300 leading enterprises and 40,000+ customers worldwide across major process industries such as oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical, as well as other industries such as power, pulp and paper, building materials, and more, SUPCON is driving the evolution from automation to autonomy—enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable industrial operations.

For more information, visit global.supcon.com.