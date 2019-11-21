Brigade Group Introduces Homes Furnished With IKEA Products

BENGALURU, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Group, one of India's leading Real Estate Developers, has launched Brigade Plus Easy Home Packages to provide its customers a unique opportunity to have their homes furnished prior to handing over to customers. The Brigade Plus Easy Home Packages is a one-stop solution for Brigade home buyers, who want the convenience of moving into their new home without the hassle of dealing with interior contractors.

As a unique initiative within Brigade Plus, customers now have the chance to personalise their homes using IKEA home furnishing products in their Brigade homes. IKEA started its retail operations in August last year and introduced Indian consumers to more than 7500 products.

Brigade has set up multiple model apartments showcasing IKEA furnishing options in the home-front including Living/Dining rooms, bedrooms including children's rooms, kitchens and bathrooms. Potential buyers or existing customers can visit these model apartments for ideas and inspirations at the following locations across Bengaluru, and to gain insights into Indo-Nordic home furnishing styles:

Brigade El Dorado, Aerospace Park,

Brigade El Dorado model unit, World Trade Center Bengaluru,

Kino at Brigade Orchards, Devanahalli,

Brigade Panorama, Mysore Road,

Plumeria at Brigade Meadows, Kanakapura Road,

Brigade Buena Vista, Budigere Cross

Elaborating on this initiative, Ms. Pavitra Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd., said, "Brigade has taken this initiative to bring IKEA designs to our homes for added vibrancy and freshness which make everyday living a joy. Our homebuyers can select from a range of home furnishing solutions compatible with their own floor plan, post which Brigade will undertake the delivery and assembly on their behalf."

Mr. Alan Mackenzie, Country Business Manager, IKEA India said, "Over the next few years, IKEA India, part of Ingka Group aims to reach out to 100 million people in India, many of whom are buying new homes. We are happy to provide ideas and inspirations and create a better everyday life at home for all those setting up new homes with our wide range of affordable, functional and sustainable home furnishing products."

Interested customers may call 1800-102-9977 or write to Brigade at plus@brigadegroup.com for more information.

About Brigade Group:

Brigade Group is one of India's leading developers with over three decades of experience in building positive experiences for all its stakeholders. We have transformed the city skylines of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Ahmedabad with our developments across Residential, Offices, Retail, Hospitality and Education sectors.

Brigade's residential portfolio includes villas, villaments, penthouses, premium residences, luxury apartments, value homes, urban studios, independent living for seniors and mixed-use lifestyle enclaves and townships. Brigade is among the few developers who also enjoys a reputation of developing Grade A commercial properties. We are the license owners of the World Trade Center across South India, Our commercial spaces have top international clients operating out of them. Brigade's retail projects include Orion Mall, Orion East and Orion OMR. Brigade's hospitality offerings include star hotels, recreational clubs and convention centres, Celebrations Catering & Events and The Baking Company. Since its inception in 1986, Brigade has completed over 250 buildings amounting to 66 million sq. ft of developed space in residential, offices, retail and hospitality sectors across 7 cities.

We have been consistently ranked among the 100 Best Places to Work in India by Great Place to Work Institute for 9 years in a row. The Group has also been socially responsible and has vastly contributed to society. This responsible attitude and innovative mind-set combined with uncompromising quality of the projects over the years has created a reputed brand.

For more information, please visit www.brigadegroup.com

SOURCE Brigade Group