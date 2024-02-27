Bright Pattern Announces Partnership with Arthur Lawrence to Transform the Customer Experience

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern is proud to announce its partnership with Arthur Lawrence, a leading global management and technology consulting firm. The partnership is set to revolutionize digital practices and significantly enhance customer experience (CX) across diverse regions, including the UAE, KSA, North America, and beyond.

Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development EMEA, expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: "This partnership will provide Bright Pattern with an extended reachout, in the Middle East and African markets. We are thrilled to partner with a company that has consistently demonstrated its capability in the EMEA market. We are looking forward to a collaborative and fruitful relationship that will benefit both our companies and our customers."

With the Bright Pattern partnership, Arthur Lawrence will further enhance its delivery of world-class business transformations for enterprise-level organizations, leveraging the latest tools to revolutionize their CX and streamline management solutions processes. As a result of this groundbreaking partnership, Bright Pattern will introduce a host of new Omnichannel features, including:

Omnichannel Conversations: Simple, seamless conversations across both voice and digital channels for both agents and customers

Ricardo Langwieder-Görner, Managing Partner of Arthur Lawrence in the MEA region and CX Business Unit, states: "This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences. It will not only benefit our companies but also provide immense value to our customers. By leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of Bright Pattern's advanced technology, we are positioned to drive meaningful transformations and create lasting value for our clients."

He further adds: "With the latest emerging technology tools provided by Bright Pattern, we are confident in our ability to enhance CX significantly. This collaboration reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation in customer experience, and we are excited to combine our expertise with Bright Pattern's advanced solutions to deliver exceptional results."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI, and bots. The primary goal of Bright Pattern is to deliver the greatest call center customer experience for both agents and customers. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management, allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a global management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, finance and accounting services, digital transformation and customer experience solutions. Our clientele boasts of organizations that are among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists. Our alliances with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants have been a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results for over two decades. We have been recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace in Houston, and have also been featured in The Global Outsourcing 100 and Inc. 5000 lists. Our winning engagements range from big data solutions for aerospace companies, business intelligence projects for the oil and gas industry and technology transformation and implementation for governments and private sector corporations to finance automation solutions and business process outsourcing across industries. Arthur Lawrence operates globally from offices across the US, Canada, UK, South Africa and the MEA region. To learn more, visit our website: www.arthurlawrence.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967243/Bright_Pattern_Logo_v1.jpg