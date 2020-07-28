Bright Pattern Contact Center Chosen by Everise, Next-Generation BPO for Innovative High-Growth Companies

Bright Pattern selected by Everise to provide advanced Customer Experience solutions to innovative connected device start-ups

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, announced today that it was chosen by Everise to power omnichannel customer support in the cloud. Everise selected Bright Pattern Contact Center for its omnichannel capabilities, easy-of-use, mature cloud infrastructure with 100% uptime, out-of-the-box integrations to multiple top CRM providers, and the company's flexible approach and dedication to improving the customer experience.

"Bright Pattern offers a true omnichannel platform, built for the modern contact center. I haven't found anyone providing a better omnichannel platform," said Roger Meador , SVP of Information Technology at Everise. "Our contact center infrastructure is mission-critical because it provides our primary value proposition. Bright Pattern did better at meeting our initial requirements than anyone else, and they've continued to listen and collaborate with us on new features."

With Bright Pattern, Trusource Labs, acquired and rebranded as Everise PX , was the fastest growing company in central Texas, experiencing 30X growth in their contact center operations. The platform helped them achieve 100% uptime and decrease agent training time by over 50%.

"The Everise tech stack puts true digital experience transformation within reach of customer-focused businesses of any size," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "They offer effortless and personalized support services to some of the most innovative start-ups, Fortune 500 clients, and global unicorns."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Additional Information

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About Everise

Everise is a global experience brand extending CX transformation to enterprises from the Fortune 500 to the world's most beloved unicorns to high growth tech startups. With 15 experience centers located strategically across seven countries, Everise leverages the unique strengths of specific geographies and populations to provide partners with outsourced CX that is affordable, sustainable, agile, capable and fluent in over 20 languages.

Our cutting-edge solutions include multilingual, native language voice intelligence solutions, AI-powered chatbots, virtual help desk assistants, and enabling pre-release field and beta testing of Internet of Things (IoT) products, among traditional services. Learn more at weareeverise.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634980/Bright_Pattern___Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.brightpattern.com



SOURCE Bright Pattern