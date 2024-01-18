Bringing back the glory - An Icon Returns, as 'Welcomhotel Chennai' welcomes back guests in the New Year

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Hotels today announced the reopening of Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Cathedral Road, Chennai, a landmark property established in 1975, looking resplendent in its new avatar. This iconic hotel, with a repertoire of world-class hospitality offerings, promises to further enrich the city's vibrant tourism and business landscape.

Welcomhotel Chennai

In line with ITC Hotels's credo of 'Responsible Luxury', Welcomhotel Chennai is committed to the highest levels of environmental stewardship. The hotel is LEED® Platinum & LEED Zero Carbon certified, attesting to its commitment to sustainability, utilization of renewable energy, conservation and recycling of water, and concrete measures to preserve the ecosystem. It has self-owned and offsite wind farms using maximum renewable electrical energy to mitigate the carbon footprint. Centrally located at No. 2, Cathedral Road with easy access to international and domestic airports, Welcomhotel Chennai holds the pride of place being the first property of ITC's hotel group, which heralded a new era in hospitality.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said "Welcomhotel Chennai holds a very special place in the ITC Hotels group and is our tribute to this great metropolis. A gateway to south India, Chennai is a cosmopolitan hub that offers the perfect blend of deep-rooted traditions and modern influences. We are delighted to bring back this iconic hotel that has witnessed decades of Chennai's transformation. Welcomhotel Chennai is a showcase of this glorious heritage"

The hotel has 90 well-appointed rooms including Executive Suites, Club Rooms and Superior Rooms. The elegantly appointed and spacious guest rooms and suites strike a perfect balance between comfort, flawless service and warmth of Indian Hospitality.

The hotel adorns an intricate design, contemporary and reflective of the Southern Indian magnificence. The design aesthetics of the hotel's décor are reflective of Chennai's local flavour, including its beautiful art and architecture.

The hotel draws inspiration from its rich legacy – corporate titans, cultural icons, families, and individuals who have graced this iconic hotel. It has been a preferred choice for Consul Generals, members of the Indian Armed Forces, luminaries from various domains, cultivating a rich tapestry of experiences and relationships. Notably, it was the Chennai's inaugural ice-skating destination.

Affirms Zubin Songadwala, Vice President, ITC Hotels (South and East) "The new avatar of this property epitomizes the esteemed standards synonymous with ITC Hotels in delivering unmatched quality and enriching guest experiences. Welcomhotel Chennai endeavors to uphold the legacy of being the chain's first property. We are grateful to the people of Chennai for their patronage and shall continue to create experiences as a reminder of everything that this city represents"

A rich amalgamation of heritage, local aesthetics, contemporary veneers, and modern-day comforts, along with ITC Hotels' renowned culinary offerings, seamlessly find expression at Welcomhotel Chennai.

The all-day dining venue WelcomCafe Marina offers a variety of tastefully curated buffets and a la carte spreads. The signature WelcomSthalika presents a palate of the region's most cherished delicacies on a single platter, introducing travellers to the best regional recipes. Taste of Madras showcase street food of Chennai re-imagined. Durrant's Bar showcases a large selection of premium beverages and inventive mixology, including sustainable herbal and organic cocktails paired with delectable snacks. Sunbean Cafe serves short eats, finger food, tea, and coffee. Mahjong Room offers delectable Chinese cuisine. Adding to the sweetness is the luxurious Fabelle Chocolate Takeaway outlet in the lobby.

Welcomhotel Chennai has two banquet halls: Mandapam, with a capacity of 375 guests and theatre seating, and Saagri on the rooftop with a capacity of 70-80 guests. Welcomhotel Chennai is the new age traveler's key to curated immersive experiences that enrich both business and leisure journeys.

The hotel features a relaxing spa journey through the chain's indigenous K by Kaya Kalp spa, offering rejuvenating wellness treatments in its holistic and comforting treatment rooms. A fully functional fitness center with all contemporary equipment offers a holistic experience to busy travelers. An outdoor pool, nestled in the lush green gardens of the hotel, is the perfect place to unwind and relax after work.

About Welcomhotel: www.itchotels.com/welcomhotel

Welcomhotel is a collection of premium hotels designed for those who demand more and seek bespoke experiences to make the most out of their stay, optimizing their travel intent. With an endeavour to provide immersive and enriching experiences, the brand is reflective of the warmth of Indian culture while upholding the benchmark service standards that ITC Hotels is known for. From curated journeys that enhance leisure trips, to those that help maximize the efficiency of business stays, at Welcomhotel, every effort is made to add value to the new-age traveller. Present in locations ranging from hills to beaches, and deserts to cities, the hotels skillfully blend together local aesthetics and modern-day comforts along with ITC Hotels' renowned culinary expertise. At the heart of everything at Welcomhotel, lies the thought of 'enrichment'.

About ITC Hotels Group: www.itchotels.in

With the enduring Namaste as the symbol of its brand experience, ITC's Hotel Group is one of India's leading luxury hotel chains offering comprehensive hospitality solutions through more than 120 hotels across 80 destinations in the country. Embodying 'Responsible Luxury' as its guiding premise, ITC's hotel group integrates India's fine tradition of hospitality with globally benchmarked services to reflect the culture and ethos of each destination, through a collection of hotels. Staying ahead of the sustainability curve, ITC Hotels became the largest chain in the world to have 22 LEED Platinum certified hotels. The first 12 hotels in the world to receive LEED Zero Carbon Certification and the first 3 hotels to be LEED Zero Water Certified are ITC Hotels. ITC's hotel group operates under six distinct brands; 'ITC Hotel' at the Luxury end, 'Welcomhotel' in the upper upscale space, 'Fortune' in the mid-market to upscale segment and 'WelcomHeritage' in the heritage leisure segment. Brand Mementos in the Luxury segment and brand Storii in the premium segment are the latest addition to the ITC Hotels portfolio.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321398/Welcomhotel_Chennai.jpg