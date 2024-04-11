HYDERABAD, India, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brio Technologies, a leading provider of Cloud solutions, today announced that it has received the 2024 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year Award for India.

Brio Technologies Wins 2024 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year Award for India

Brio Technologies is being recognized for its outstanding achievements in helping customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys and achieve their business goals with AI & Cloud. The company has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that leverage the power of Google Cloud and help them experience the joy of technology. Brio's major strengths have been migration and modernization of Infrastructure, business collaboration platforms, data and AI services.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Google Cloud, this could not have been possible without the trust of our customers, our team's hard work and technical competency, and most importantly, our close-collaboration, strategic partnership and support from Google Cloud," said Abdul Muneem, Cofounder and Director of Brio Technologies. "It's a dream come true. We understand how difficult it is to choose one out of the many partners who are committed to Google Cloud success. We look forward to continuing to make this year an even greater success - this recognition will definitely inspire our team to do even more."

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Brio Technologies as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

In 2023, Brio Technologies achieved several notable milestones, including:

Successfully migrating and going live with 12,500 users on Google Workspace for a customer, in just 25 days.

Expanding operations into the US and Saudi Arabia markets.

About Brio Technologies

Brio Technologies, more than a service provider, is a dedicated team of technologists, technology enthusiasts, and problem solvers. Our journey has been defined by simplifying technology and making it easy for them to use it to solve their bespoke challenges. As cloud specialists, we exist to empower organizations to harness the full potential of cloud technology, navigating the complex landscape with precision and innovation. Collaborating with the original developers of cutting-edge technology, we guide organizations to make informed choices, ensuring they receive the best value for their investment.

Contact

Shubham Khurpe

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2384677/Brio_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218402/4290366/brio_technologies_Logo.jpg