Broadcast India 2022: TVU Showcases its Cloud-Native Ecosystem for 5G Live Production and Linear Scheduling and Playout

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks , a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video production technology, will showcase its popular TVU Cloud ecosystem, including the company's innovative approach to channel scheduling and playout, at the Broadcast India Show . The convention runs from October 13-15 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Using fifth generation networks, TVU's end-to-end solution provides greater bandwidth and resiliency, ultra-low latency, and connectivity with speeds up to 100 times as fast as 4G. Guided by insight from news and sports media companies, the ecosystem is a fully cloud-native and customizable platform that's adapted and evolved to meet the needs of video producers around the world.

"The 5G infrastructure, expanded network capacity and flexible configuration is driving explosive growth in live, immersive, and interactive experiences," said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. "These ground-breaking applications require a video-over-IP infrastructure with the capability and flexibility to enable them. That's why TVU has delivered a cloud-native ecosystem of 5G solutions that integrate smoothly in a microservices-based, building block approach, making it easy and cost-effective to add capabilities as needed."

The components of the TVU cloud-based ecosystem work together seamlessly in the most challenging network environments. Professional cameras equipped with the TVU One mobile transmitter, as well as mobile devices using the TVU Anywhere app, deliver high-quality, low latency video. The TVU RPS remote production system uses an encoder and decoder to perfectly synchronize the multiple remote sources and send them to the studio, while TVU Producer enables live streaming programs from any of these sources without a studio infrastructure. TVU Partyline brings the whole team together to collaborate in real time via fully synced signals for live production or virtual events – no matter their location. With the TVU Remote Commentator cloud-based platform, announcers can call the action from anywhere with an internet connection.

TVU will showcase its innovative approach to 24/7 linear channel scheduling and playout during the show. Shen will lead the presentation "Supercharge your FAST (Free Ad Supported Streaming TV)" on October 14 from 12:25-12:55pm. Initially designed for one of the world's largest broadcasters, TVU has developed an innovative approach to 24/7 linear channel scheduling and playout.

The company's new TVU Channel Plus, a cloud-based playout service with integrated ad sales support, was named "Best of Show" at NAB2022. TVU Channel Plus can be used to: supplement broadcasters' existing sales teams; service broadcasters looking to keep on-air sales efforts separate from FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) channel ad sales; or provide a complete ad sales solution for smaller media firms.

"FAST channels are increasing dramatically in popularity and offer broadcasters a new way to reach cordcutters while increasing revenue with both existing and new programming," said Shen. "We're thrilled to offer TVU Channel Plus as an easy and effective way for broadcasters to launch their own FAST channels with zero risk. TVU Channel Plus is entirely free of infrastructure and start-up costs."

Both TVU Channel Plus and TVU Channel enable simple, yet powerful linear channel scheduling and playout running in the cloud and support an OpEx business model. TVU Channel Plus is free to the user, employing a revenue-split pricing model based on ad performance. TVU Channel is offered on a pay-as-you-go pricing structure.

TVU Channel and TVU Channel Plus integrate within the TVU Networks ecosystem: TVU Producer for multi-camera live video production and graphic overlays, TVU Search for AI-powered content search, TVU Transcriber for real-time closed captioning, TVU Grid for point to multipoint video distribution over the Internet, and the TVU One mobile transmitter and TVU Anywhere mobile broadcast app for live video sources.

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

