Brookfield Properties plants over 3000 trees under the 'Forest of Hope' Initiative

The campaign was implemented in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR via a strategic partnership with SankalpTaru Foundation

NEW DELHI and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookfield Properties, a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets, planted over 3000 trees under their 'Forest of Hope' initiative in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. The initiative witnessed an overwhelming response from the employees and tenants. This initiative was carried out in partnership with SankalpTaru Foundation, one of India's prominent IT-enabled NGOs working pan-India on afforestation and reforestation programs, to address climate change, reduce pollution, recharge groundwater, offset carbon footprint and enhance biodiversity.

Bengaluru Plantation Drive Delhi Plantation Drive

The drive was executed on September 23 and 30 in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR respectively. More than 700 trees were planted in the North University region in Bengaluru which was followed by a coaching session for teachers and students to help them tackle environmental challenges. Under this initiative, the focus was on planting rapidly disappearing tree species like Mahogany, Badam, Teak, Honne etc. Likewise, at Tawdu in Haryana – Delhi NCR, the primary objective was to conserve Aravallis and the area's natural environment. More than 2300 Peepal, Shisham, Neem, Gulmohar, Amrud and Amla trees were planted among others. This will result in recharging the natural groundwater propelling a significant carbon offset and biodiversity restoration in one of the world's oldest hills.

These 3000+ trees will provide more than 2700 tonnes of oxygen and sequester approximately 1500 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in their lifetime. Moreover, these native trees will increase the green footprint across six acres benefiting both the flora and fauna in these regions while enhancing the biodiversity index. Each tree was photographed and geotagged with a QR code. The initiative has a unique tracking mechanism, with the aid of which one can locate the tree planted by themselves from anywhere in the world through an app by SankalpTaru

Expressing his views, Mr. Alok Aggarwal, MD and CEO, Brookfield Properties said, "With an aim to create a greener future for the planet, we are extremely pleased with our 'Forest of Hope' initiative which planted over 3000 trees in India. A simple act such as planting a tree and inspiring others to do the same can make a huge difference in tackling climate change in the long run.

As a socially responsible organization, Brookfield Properties ensures 30% of green cover, integrating biophilia into the design process and plan for native trees, water bodies and seasonal plants across our assets. Excellence in our Environmental, Social and Governance goals is at the core of our business and this initiative reinforces our commitment to build a better world for people, business and the community. Our partnership with an organization like SankalpTaru for this initiative is a step in that direction."

Adding to it, Mr. Apurva Bhandari, Founder SankalpTaru Foundation said, "The most critical issue for the present and future generations is the increasing environmental concern. Our foundation has successfully planted 3.5M+ trees since its inception. I believe, through 'Forest of Hope' our partnership with Brookfield Properties will change the landscape of our communities in expanding the green territories for the better."

The 'Forest of Hope' is a result of Brookfield Properties' 'Trees of Hope' campaign, which was rolled out in 2021. The company held an exhibition of 'Trees of Hope' across seven marquee campuses in five cities from December 15, 2021 – January 10, 2022, with installations made from recycled wood and discarded flex. Brookfield Properties promised to plant a tree for every photograph that was uploaded on social media with the 'Trees of Hope', sparking a movement that led to the 'Forest of Hope' initiative.

About Brookfield Properties:

Brookfield Properties is a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets. The company is active in nearly all real estate sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality and logistics, operating more than 800 properties and over 390 million sq. ft. of real estate in gateway markets on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is reimagining real estate from the ground up.

In India, Brookfield Properties manages over 50 million sq. ft. of high-quality assets across 8 key gateway cities of which 38.3 million sq. ft. is already operational. Some of the marquee assets in its portfolio include Candor TechSpace in Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata; Worldmark in Delhi and Gurugram; Downtown Powai and Equinox in Mumbai; Ecoworld and Ecospace in Bengaluru and CoWrks, a leading co-working and flexi office business across India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922195/Forest_of_Hope_Bengaluru.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922196/Forest_of_Hope_Delhi.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922197/Brookfield_Properties_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brookfield Properties