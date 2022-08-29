BSV launches IVF awareness drive for IVF treatments financial options

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realizing the financial burden in IVF treatment as a concern for aspiring parents, Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) launched a program BSVwithU to support couples to realize their dream of parenthood. Under this initiative BSVwithU facilitates interest free loans and free counselling to aspiring parents considering IVF treatments. Their services are available across 100 centers in India.

Dr. Astha Chakravarthy - Senior IVF Consultant, Asha IVF & Fertility Center, Faridabad

As per Dr. Astha Chakravarthy of the Asha IVF & Fertility Center in Delhi, "This is an enormous support to aspiring parents". She further mentions that, "Most medical insurance companies do not pay for IVF but some mediclaim / insurance companies give financial support of upto 1 lakh for fertility treatments. So whenever one is opting for medical insurance, they should choose a company which is covering fertility treatments as well. The treatment cost also covered by some corporate companies for the benefit of their employees."

Through its initiative BSV has facilitated 50 couples to avail interest-free loans and free counselling. BSVwithU supports aspiring parents on the awareness and counselling of the IVF treatment. One IVF cycle in India starts at approximately Rs 1,00,000 lakh and on an average, a couple spends somewhere between Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 lakhs in this complete journey. A couple needs to prepare themselves mentally, physically, and financially for their IVF treatment.

In India around 27.5 million couples are suffering from infertility. Many don't have enough knowledge to deal with it and not all can opt for infertility treatments. This is due to the of lack of awareness and high treatment costs apart from other factors. But many people are now availing the financing facility and options being made available.

Disclaimer:

'This is a public awareness initiative by Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, intended for general medical and health information and educational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician on any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment before undertaking a new health care regimen'.

About Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. is one of the fastest growing bio pharmaceutical companies In India. For over 50 years now, Bharat Serums and Vaccines has used its scientific resources to develop a range of biological, biotech and pharmaceutical products to treat various types of diseases, especially in the IVF, women's health and critical care space, and continues to contribute to preserve, protect and enhance the quality of life.

SOURCE Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd.