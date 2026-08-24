Bull Incoming: Bybit Boosts Traders' Conviction With Extra APR BTC Earn Offering and New 200K USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, joined in the BTC rally as global traders geared up for a bull market over the weekend. BTC holds above $78,000 today following its sharpest rally of the year, up over 22% over the past week, and Bybit stands behind the traders who held their position through the ups and downs. Two limited time events have been unveiled to supercharge the latest bull run: Bull Incoming, a BTC Earn offering delivering a boosted APR, and new leaderboards for Spot and Derivatives traders on Bybit with 200,000 USDT up for grabs.

BTC surged past $75,000 on August 21 and soared above $77,000 for the first time since May, before holding in that range over the past two trading days, driven by a mix of macro and policy catalysts. Bybit's timely offerings rewards both long-term holders of BTC and strategic traders who have demonstrated consistency and patience.

Bull Incoming: From now until August 28, 2026, Bybit Earn is offering a competitive APR for its flagship fixed-term BTC Earn product, with a combined pool cap of 243.33 BTC. Individual subscriptions are limited to between 0.001 BTC and 1 BTC per user, on a first-come, first-served basis. Riding the bullish wave for a share of 200,000 USDT: Open to eligible Bybit users trading Spot and Derivatives pairs, two new leaderboards and a brand new prize pool of up to 200,000 USDT are now available. Registration is required and enrolled participants compete on trading volume. In addition, eligible users completing daily and recurring tasks can enter into a lucky draw for a chance to win up to 100 USDT.

For traders who held BTC through the downturn, the BTC Earn offering is a chance to be rewarded for that conviction as the market turns in their favor, helping BTC holders on Bybit put their idle BTC to work as they stay positioned for further upside. For traders looking to capture the current market momentum, the new leaderboards position them for a more impactful entry into what could be the beginning of the next bull run.

Bybit is committed to supporting its trading community in weathering downturns as well as capturing opportunities, building a New Financial Platform that rewards holders for their persistence and traders for their initiative.

For full terms, including the earn pool mechanism and eligibility criteria, users may visit: Bull Incoming? HODL BTC & Enjoy 10% APR with Bybit Earn and Crypto bull is back: Join the squeeze to earn a share of 200K USDT.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

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