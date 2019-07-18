Bunge Loders Croklaan Opens New Oils Processing Facility in China

"China is an extremely dynamic and growing food market, and this state-of-the-art processing plant in Xiamen is illustrative of our commitment to not only invest in key local markets, but also create new opportunities for our customers around the world," said Manuel Laborde, Vice President Asia at Bunge Loders Croklaan.

Reflecting BLC's commitment to work closely together with its customers, the facility also includes a Creative Studio, designed to develop innovative ingredient and food solutions for the Chinese market.

Fujian has a history as a leading confectionery and bakery region, and is home to some of the largest and most well-known domestic brands. This new facility will allow BLC to deliver on its industry leading portfolio of confectionary, bakery, infant, dairy alternatives and culinary specialty oils and fats.

The oils operations in the Xiamen facility encompass a vast range of production processes, from refining of oils and modification of its fractions to packaging. It also holds a pilot plant and quality control lab equipped with the latest technology in analytical capabilities to ensure strict quality controls and compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Bunge Loders Croklaan is a leader in the sustainable plant-based oils and fats industry," said Katherine Huang, General Manager, Bunge China Food & Ingredients. "This new facility's advanced processing capabilities combined with our Creative Studio are a real testament to our commitment to serving both the Chinese and global markets in new and innovative ways."

The Xiamen Factory Grand Opening Ceremony takes place on July 18th. Aaron Buettner, Senior Vice President of Bunge Loders Croklaan, will be joined by local officials from the Fujian province to celebrate the facility's new opening. More than 150 customers, suppliers and representatives from industrial associations and national academic communities will also participate in the festivities.

About Bunge Loders Croklaan:

Bunge Loders Croklaan ( www.bungeloders.com ) is a leading global producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats for the food manufacturing industry. It operates as part of the global B2B edible oils business of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Its products are used in a wide range of applications, from bakery and confectionery to culinary and infant nutrition. With in-depth knowledge of ingredients, applications and processes, the Bunge Loders Croklaan team closely cooperates with customers to develop tailored solutions and create innovative products to meet their business goals and differentiate them in in the marketplace.

About Bunge Limited:

Bunge ( www.bunge.com , NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in New York and has 31,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 360 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain silos, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

