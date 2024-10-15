Bureau of Indian Standards Commemorates World Standards Day 2024

Advocates for Sustainable Development and Global Competitiveness

NEW DELHI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India's National Standards Body, celebrated World Standards Day 2024 on 14 October 2024, aligning with this year's global theme, 'Shared Vision for a Better World.' The theme underscores Sustainable Development Goal 9 (SDG 9) – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure – reinforcing BIS's commitment to advancing sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth through standardization.

The main event was graced by prominent dignitaries, including the Hon'ble Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Prahlad Joshi, the Hon'ble Minister of State, Shri B.L. Verma, alongside the Secretary of Consumer Affairs, Mrs. Nidhi Khare, IAS, Secretary Consumer Affairs and the Director General of BIS, Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, IAS. Key stakeholders from government, industry, and academia were also present on the occasion.

In her welcome address, Smt. Chitra Gupta, DDG (TNMD), BIS, expressed her pleasure in welcoming attendees to the World Standards Day celebration, stating, "Today, we honor the dedication of those who develop standards that improve lives and promote global harmony. This year's theme, 'Shared Vision for a Better World,' highlights Sustainable Development Goal 9—focused on Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. The Bureau of Indian Standards plays a key role in fostering innovation, resilience, and sustainability."

She further added, "Let us honor the collective efforts of experts worldwide and actively participate in today's discussions as we work toward a brighter, sustainable future."

In his keynote address, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon'ble Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, said, "I congratulate everyone on the occasion of World Standards Day, a significant event organized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This forum provides an excellent opportunity for stakeholders across various sectors to share insights, discuss challenges, and explore solutions that advance the role of standards in promoting societal growth and well-being. Quality and standards have always been integral to our culture, as reflected in ancient texts like the Manu Smriti and Artha Shastra, which emphasize fairness and responsibility in commerce. As we celebrate today, it is essential for every citizen to demand BIS-certified products, ensuring ethical practices and high standards in all aspects of life."

In his special address, Shri B. L. Verma, Hon'ble Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, stated, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is advancing across multiple sectors, including technology and standardization. We are confident that our sustained efforts will contribute to our nation's success. This year's theme, 'Our Shared Vision for a Better World,' aligns with the 2030 Agenda, focusing on critical challenges like poverty, inequality, and climate change. Our pursuit of global standards demonstrates our dedication to ensuring uniform quality and sustainable development across the country."

In her Special Address, Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary of Consumer Affairs, DoCA, stressed the importance of raising the visibility of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), noting that despite 75 years of progress, many still perceive quality standards as unnecessary or costly. "We have aligned Indian standards with global benchmarks, especially for traditional products like Ayurveda and textiles, while emphasizing their role in public procurement. To protect consumers, it is crucial to mandate the inclusion of Indian standards in tenders. Although BIS has introduced safety standards for products such as helmets and pressure cookers, the lack of consumer awareness continues to pose risks. It is essential for all sectors to embrace and uphold these standards in our everyday lives to ensure safety and quality for all."

Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, IAS, Director General of BIS, outlined the organization's recent strategic initiatives. While addressing the gathering, he stated, "As we commemorate World Standards Day, it is an opportune moment to reflect on our achievements and address the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling our nation's aspirations. A key challenge in the field of standardization is building strong, two-way partnerships with industry, academia, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders. Continuous dialogue on emerging products, technologies, and innovations is vital for BIS to achieve global recognition. Collaboration, knowledge sharing, and a shared commitment to progress are essential to fostering excellence in standardization."

Shri Shantmanu, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Consumer Affairs, underscored the significance of the theme, 'Shared Vision for a Better World.' He said, "Improving the world requires us to share our vision. Today, we focus on the ninth Sustainable Development Goal, where the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) plays a crucial role in showcasing our progress. While we've made advancements, we still trail behind many other nations. This sector demands a collective effort, and ongoing awareness among consumers and industries is vital to ensuring that our quality standards evolve and grow with us."

Shri Sanjay Pant, Deputy Director General (Standardization-II), BIS, spoke about the pivotal role of standards in supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He remarked, "The SDGs, which seek to tackle global social challenges, foster sustainable economies, and mitigate climate change, are ambitious but achievable through collective action. Standards and conformity assessments are powerful tools in this mission. The global pandemic revealed the necessity of inclusive strategies to enhance societal resilience and equity. This year's focus on SDG-9—Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure—highlights the importance of building resilient infrastructure and driving sustainable innovation. By uniting our efforts, we can accelerate progress toward the 2030 Agenda and a more sustainable future."

The celebrations extended across multiple locations in the National Capital Region, including BIS Headquarters, ICAR, New Delhi, National Institute of Training for Standardisation, Noida, and activities at five regional and 36 branch offices of BIS nationwide. Various programs such as Manak Manthan, Quality Walk, and Quality Connect reached over one lakh households, spreading awareness about quality standards and their significance.

As part of the World Standards Day celebration, he inaugurated and launched several key initiatives, including the BIS Standard Portal for Reference Books, Hallmarking Portal 2.0, and BIS Care App 3.0. Additionally, new celebrity-endorsed films promoting standards in kitchenware, footwear, and gold were unveiled, alongside a promotional film highlighting BIS's standardization activities. The event also introduced 'Quality Quest – Consumer Edition,' a game designed to raise awareness about quality standards among consumers.

With its continuing efforts, BIS remains dedicated to advancing standards that align with global benchmarks, fostering a more sustainable and competitive future for India.

About the Bureau of Indian Standards:

BIS is the National Standard Body of India established under the BIS Act 2016 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. BIS has been providing traceability and tangibility benefits to the national economy in a number of ways – providing safe reliable quality goods; minimizing health hazards to consumers; promoting exports and imports substitute; control over proliferation of varieties etc. through standardization, certification and testing.