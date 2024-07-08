Burger Singh Targets Airports in Tier 2 & 3 Cities: Leading the Way with Strategic Expansion

- Burger Singh opened their first airport outlet at Swami Vivekanand Airport, Raipur

- Aims to tap into 16 more airports in the near future

GURGAON, India, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burger Singh, India's largest homegrown burger chain, has recently inaugurated its first airport outlet at Swami Vivekananda Airport, Raipur, after successfully launching a dine-in outlet at Tatibandh, Raipur in May 2023. This move is part of Burger Singh's strategic expansion into the airports of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, supported by existing outlets and a robust supply chain.

As Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets grow with expanding infrastructure, new airports are emerging in these cities. However, this growth has highlighted a significant market gap; customers at these airports often lack access to renowned branded foods. Burger Singh is addressing this gap by moving into these airports, ensuring that travelers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have access to branded food. This expansion is facilitated by Burger Singh's existing outlets and a well-established supply chain in these cities, enabling a seamless entry into the airport market. Burger Singh's airport outlets at Guwahati International Airport (Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport), Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Chandigarh International Airport, Indore Airport (Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport) and Varanasi International Airport (Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport), among others, are targeted to launch in the near future.

With 175+ outlets across 75+ cities, Burger Singh is widely known for its strategic and thoughtful expansion across the country, spanning its almost 10 year journey, with 70% of their current operational outlet present in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. "We are excited to bring Burger Singh to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and their respective airports. By the end of this financial year, we aim to add 100 more outlets to these cities, with the goal of providing delicious, high quality burgers to all of India," said Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder & CEO of Burger Singh.



Part of this expansion for Burger Singh is also to go into airports like Ranchi Airport (Birsa Munda Airport), Mangalore International Airport, Dehradun Airport (Jolly Grant Airport), Jammu Airport, Vadodara Airport, Bhopal Airport (Raja Bhoj Airport), Surat Airport, Jodhpur Airport, Udaipur Airport (Maharana Pratap Airport), Rajkot Airport and Imphal International Airport, where Burger Singh outlets in other formats are already operational.

About Burger Singh

Burger Singh is the only Made-in-India brand to compete with the international giants and is one of India's fastest-growing and most successful burger chains in the QSR category. The company launched its first outlet in 2014 in the city of Gurugram, and since then, the chain has seen a rapid rollout across India, with 175+ outlets in 75+ cities, like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Shillong, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar and others. The chain is also known for being the first Indian burger chain to establish an international presence, with three outlets and one food truck in London. Burger Singh has seen tremendous success not only in Tier 1 cities but also in Tier 2 & 3 cities, by being the better product-market fit. With the recent pre-series B funding round, Burger Singh is now valued at INR 430 crores.