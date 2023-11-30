Bushu Pharma Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Japan Customer Value Leadership Award for Offering Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Robust Supply Chain Solutions

Bushu Pharma produces high-quality pharmaceutical and medical devices with sophisticated quality control and supply chain management support that prioritizes customer value.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the contract development and manufacturing organization industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Bushu Pharma with the 2023 Japan Customer Value Leadership Award. Bushu Pharma is a market-leading contract manufacturing organization specializing in end-to-end pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and supply chain management (SCM) solutions.

Bushu Pharma goes beyond its extensive expertise and industry-leading capabilities by delivering unrivaled customer service.

Bushu Pharma sets itself apart by delivering world-class manufacturing expertise to worldwide drug innovators, meeting current stringent Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards on a clinical and commercial scale. With over two decades of expertise, the company is well-established in the Japanese contract pharmaceutical services market and has an impressive track record of exporting drugs to over 56 countries with several globally accredited GMP certifications.

To further increase its expansion in the Asian market, in 2021, the company launched its state-of-the-art solution, Gateway to Asia (GTA). This solution enables Bushu Pharma to be a central hub in Asia, handling bulk products in Japan for final packaging and timely shipment to multiple countries in the region. Moreover, GTA ensures major competitive advantages for Bushu Pharma's customers, such as enhanced product quality, fast deliveries, shorter lead times, precise temperature and humidity controls, and a greatly reduced burden in the handling of urgent orders.

"With extensive experience as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Bushu Pharma serves as a gateway to Asian markets. With a remarkable track record of 25 years as a CDMO and an impressive clientele of 90 commercial customers, the company has obtained GMP certifications in more than 40 countries," said Azza Fazar, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Bushu Pharma goes beyond its extensive expertise and industry-leading capabilities by delivering unrivaled customer service. This allows the company to build a strong reputation in the industry and maintain a loyal customer base that grows steadily.

The company also takes a unique approach to its technology, product, and service development. It promotes close collaboration with relevant stakeholders and partners, helping Bushu Pharma rapidly adapt to dynamic market needs and trends. This approach differentiates the company from its closest competitors and facilitates the creation of pioneering solutions that perfectly address the ever-evolving challenges and emerging opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry.

"Bushu Pharma's reputation has attracted diverse new customers, expanding its already established client base. For example, the company successfully secured partnerships with several multinational pharmaceutical firms, further supporting its growth trajectory. It projects sales for 2023 exceeding 35 million JPY, testifying to its success and indicating a solid financial performance and continued success in the pharmaceutical industry," noted Surbhi Gupta, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Bushu Pharma's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tammy Chan

E: [email protected]

About Bushu Pharma

As one of the leading contract manufacturers of pharmaceutical products in Japan, Bushu Pharma offers a broad range of optimal solutions for technology transfer, pharmaceutical production, packaging, and logistic services based on 25 years of experience and expertise as a CDMO* in all phases of development, from R&D projects for pharmaceuticals such as solid dosage formulations, primary packaging of solid dosage forms, production of injectable solutions, and more, to marketing approval of new drugs.

For more information, please visit our website: https://bushu-pharma.com/

*CDMO (Contract Development Manufacturing Organization): A business that offers comprehensive services of manufacturing and development of pharmaceuticals, including the manufacturing of investigational drugs in the development stage as well as finished pharmaceutical products, and optimization of manufacturing processes on a contract basis for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288125/2023_Award_Bushu_Pharma.jpg