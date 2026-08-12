Business Leaders from Across Asia-Pacific Convene in Sri Lanka to Accelerate Sustainable and Inclusive Growth

Forward Faster Now APAC 2026 brings together business, United Nations and sustainability leaders to advance responsible business and regional collaboration

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 business leaders, sustainability practitioners, policymakers and representatives from the United Nations gathered in Colombo on 11–12 August for Forward Faster Now APAC 2026: Driving Business Leadership for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth, the flagship regional event of the United Nations Global Compact in Asia-Pacific.

Hosted by Global Compact Network Sri Lanka and organized by the UN Global Compact APAC Hub in collaboration with 14 Global Compact Country Networks covering 16 countries across the region, the event convened business and sustainability leaders from across Asia-Pacific to exchange practical solutions, strengthen regional partnerships and accelerate private sector action on sustainable development.

As businesses navigate increasing climate risks, geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption and shifting stakeholder expectations, the forum focused on how companies can build resilience, unlock long-term value and contribute to sustainable, inclusive economic growth through responsible business.

"Across Asia-Pacific, businesses are operating in an increasingly complex environment shaped by climate change, technological disruption, evolving stakeholder expectations and geopolitical uncertainty. Yet these challenges also present an opportunity for companies to lead," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. "Forward Faster Now demonstrates the power of bringing together business, the United Nations and partners to share practical solutions, strengthen collaboration and accelerate action where it matters most. By embedding sustainability into strategy and operations, companies can build more resilient businesses, unlock long-term value and help drive the inclusive and sustainable growth our world urgently needs."

Across two days of high-level dialogues, interactive sessions and peer learning, participants explored practical approaches to advancing climate action, sustainable finance, water resilience, governance and accountability, gender equality, business and human rights, digital innovation, circular economy solutions and cross-sector partnerships.

A central theme throughout the event was the growing importance of collaboration in addressing complex sustainability challenges. Business leaders emphasized that stronger partnerships between companies, Governments, investors, civil society and the UN will be essential to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while strengthening business resilience and competitiveness across the region.

An in-person convening of the APAC Chief Sustainability Officers Peer Learning Group was also held on the sidelines of the event. The Group brings together 20 Chief Sustainability Officers from some of the region's leading and most engaged companies to exchange insights and advance collective action on sustainability. The meeting focused on breaking silos between sustainability and other business functions, with the aim of embedding sustainability more deeply across core business operations. The Peer Learning Group will run for one year, with members continuing to convene throughout the year to explore key sustainability priorities and share practical solutions and experiences.

"We are proud to host Forward Faster Now APAC 2026 in Sri Lanka and welcome sustainability leaders from across the region," said Rathika de Silva, Executive Director, Global Compact Network Sri Lanka. "Asia-Pacific is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies, and the decisions businesses make today will have a profound impact on the future of sustainable development. This gathering is about more than sharing ideas. It is about building partnerships, exchanging practical experience and equipping businesses with the tools and networks they need to translate ambition into measurable action."

Throughout the event, participants shared practical examples of how companies are embedding sustainability into core business strategy, strengthening governance, building more resilient and responsible supply chains, scaling sustainable finance and harnessing innovation to create long-term value for both business and society.

"Business can no longer view sustainability as a separate agenda. It is fundamental to long-term competitiveness, resilience and growth," said de Silva. "Events like Forward Faster Now create an invaluable opportunity to learn from peers, strengthen partnerships and identify practical approaches that help companies create value while contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals. The challenges we face are shared, and so are the opportunities. By working together across sectors and borders, businesses can move further and faster than any organization could alone."

Forward Faster Now APAC 2026 reinforced the commitment of the UN Global Compact to supporting businesses across Asia-Pacific with practical tools, peer learning and partnerships that help translate sustainability ambition into measurable action.

Notes to Editors

About Forward Faster Now APAC 2026

Forward Faster Now APAC 2026: Driving Business Leadership for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth is the flagship regional event of the UN Global Compact in Asia-Pacific. Organized by the UN Global Compact APAC Hub in collaboration with Global Compact Country Networks and country offices across the region, the event brings together business leaders, sustainability practitioners, policymakers and partners to advance responsible business, regional collaboration and progress towards the SDGs.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org