Business Reporter - Rolling out a merger transformation

BRISTOL, England, BANGALORE, India and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an interview with Business Reporter, Stephen Reidy, chief information officer of Three Ireland, and Karthik TS, head, center of excellence, Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), discuss "3Vision", Three Ireland's digital transformation initiative, about creating brand loyalty and consistency through digitalization, post-merger with Telefonica O2 Ireland.

Three Ireland partnered with Torry Harris, who specialize in enabling meaningful digital ecosystems through API-driven integration, to build a strong integration backbone. This enabled Three Ireland to provide a consistent, streamlined omni-channel customer experience, despite complex changes happening at the back end. The front-end and back-end systems were changing at different paces, requiring a lot of heavy-lifting to be done by the integration layer.

Torry Harris helped Three Ireland with:

Careful design of APIs to support multiple phases of change, with modernization of complex services delivered

Supporting the introduction of new platforms and the migration of customers on to them

Full lifecycle API management, including the DigitMarket™ API gateway product for third-party connectivity

Systems integration services from API strategy to execution when moving to a full-stack solution

Talking about 3 models to successfully modernize legacy, Karthik said, "Legacy and modern applications are going to co-exist. A full transition is hard and often not required." He urged Telecoms to think beyond connectivity, in terms of business solutions and new digital offerings that can improve the lives of customers.

Torry Harris provides a 'Legacy to cloud-native kit' for accelerating delivery of scalable, componentized, cloud-native functionality for a seamless migration.

To watch the full video, visit https://www.torryharris.com/news/integration-key-to-three-irelands-successful-api-driven-transformation

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits. To know more, visit www.business-reporter.co.uk

Contact: Diganta Kumar Barooah, [email protected], +91-80-41827200

SOURCE Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS)