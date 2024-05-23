DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, has announced new exclusive benefits for Verified Advertisers on its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) trading platform. These enhanced privileges will bolster the trading experience, providing advantages for users trading in the platform's trusted P2P marketplace.

Key Features and Benefits for Verified P2P Advertisers:

Bybit Boosts Security on its Peer-to-Peer Market with Verified Advertisers

Increased Visibility and Trading Limits: Verified Advertisers can enjoy higher trading limits, with the ability to post significantly larger amounts of USDT, BTC, and ETH in their advertisements. This enables higher transactions, catering to a broader range of trading needs and strategies.

Enhanced Trust and Security: Advertisements from Verified Advertisers will feature a special logo, boosting their visibility and distinguishing them from other traders. This mark of verification enhances trust among platform users.

Priority Support and Special Promotions: Verified Advertisers gain access to dedicated customer support, which is especially useful in resolving transactions swiftly. Also, they will receive exclusive access to specific promotions, adding value and excitement to their business.

"Our P2P trading platform is designed to empower our users with seamless trading experiences, and the introduction of exclusive benefits for our Verified Advertisers is a way of further enhancing the trust and transparency we are known for," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. "These enhancements will help P2P traders grow their business and ensure buyers get the best deals possible."

Traders aspiring to become Verified Advertisers must meet specific criteria, including a minimum balance, a solid track record of transactions, and adherence to Bybit's rigorous standards for security and compliance. Once qualified, traders can apply through an easy-to-navigate online process.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2420395/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg