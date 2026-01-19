Bybit Enables XAUT (Tether Gold) on Mantle, Expanding Access to Tokenized Gold in the Onchain Finance Ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the upcoming support for XAUT (Tether Gold) deposits and withdrawals on Mantle, expanding user access to tokenized gold while strengthening cross-chain asset functionality across the Mantle ecosystem.

XAUT is a tokenized representation of physical gold issued by Tether, the world's leading stablecoin issuer, with each token backed 1:1 by one troy ounce of gold held in secure vaults. With this deployment, Mantle integrates XAUT as part of its growing real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem, while Bybit enables seamless on- and off-ramps for users to manage gold-backed digital assets more efficiently.

Bringing Tokenized Gold to a Scalable RWA-Focused Network



The integration of XAUT on Mantle reflects a broader industry trend toward bringing high-quality real-world assets on-chain in a way that is scalable, cost-efficient, and composable with DeFi applications. Mantle's modular Layer-2 architecture offers significantly lower transaction costs and faster settlement compared to Ethereum mainnet, making it well-suited for RWAs that require reliability and capital efficiency. For users, this means the ability to hold and transfer gold-backed assets on-chain with improved user experience without sacrificing the stability associated with physical gold.

Supporting Real-World Asset Distribution at Scale

Mantle's integration of XAUT aligns with its long-term strategy to become a leading execution and distribution layer for real-world assets. As investor interest increasingly shifts toward yield-bearing and asset-backed instruments, Mantle aims to provide the infrastructure that allows RWAs to move seamlessly across DeFi protocols, vaults, and structured products.

In recent years, gold has demonstrated notable price resilience and outperformance during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. This trend has driven renewed interest in gold-backed instruments, including tokenized formats that enable greater accessibility and liquidity. Mantle expects this dynamic to translate into organic demand for XAUT across its DeFi ecosystem, particularly within vault-based strategies and capital-efficient yield markets.

"Real-world assets are a core focus for Mantle, particularly assets with proven global demand and long-term value," said Joshua Cheong, Head of Product of Mantle. "Gold's strong performance in recent years reinforces the case for tokenized exposure, and integrating XAUT allows us to support that demand across DeFi, vaults, and structured on-chain products with lower costs and greater efficiency."

Bybit Expands Access to Gold-Backed Onchain Assets

Bybit's support for XAUT deposits and withdrawals on Mantle enhances user flexibility by enabling more efficient movement of gold-backed assets between centralized and decentralized environments. Users can now access Mantle-based applications while benefiting from Bybit's established trading and custody infrastructure.

This integration also contributes to deeper liquidity across the Mantle ecosystem, supporting a broader range of trading, lending, and yield-generating use cases involving real-world assets.

Key Benefits of XAUT on Mantle



Gold-Backed Stability: Each XAUT token is secured on a one-to-one basis by physical gold held in reserve.

Each XAUT token is secured on a one-to-one basis by physical gold held in reserve. Reduced Transaction Costs: Mantle's Layer-2 infrastructure significantly lowers fees compared to Ethereum mainnet.

Mantle's Layer-2 infrastructure significantly lowers fees compared to Ethereum mainnet. Faster Transfers and Settlement: Improved transaction finality enables more efficient deposits and withdrawals.

Improved transaction finality enables more efficient deposits and withdrawals. Expanded DeFi Accessibility: XAUT can be utilized across Mantle-based protocols, enabling new use cases that combine real-world stability with on-chain liquidity.

Advancing the Next Phase of Onchain Real-World Assets



The launch of XAUT deposits and withdrawals on Mantle highlights the accelerating convergence of traditional assets and decentralized finance. By combining Tether's tokenized gold, Mantle's RWA-focused infrastructure, and Bybit's global distribution, this integration represents a meaningful step toward more accessible, efficient, and liquid on-chain markets for real-world value.

About Mantle

Mantle is the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About Tether Gold (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) gives tokenized exposure to physical gold, with each token equal to one fine troy ounce on an LBMA Good Delivery bar. The bars are held by a Swiss custodian and are traceable to specific onchain addresses. XAUT token operates on public blockchains for digital transfer and settlement.

