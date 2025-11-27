DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce an exclusive rewards program offering new users up to $10,000 in trading credits for Bybit TradFi. Starting now, eligible new Bybit TradFi users can unlock a $500,000 grand prize pool and win tiered rewards.

Bybit Expands TradFi Access With $500K Reward Credits Program for New Users

From now until the end of the year, or until rewards run out, the limited-time program rewards qualified participants based on their net deposits and trading volume within their first 15 days of trading on Bybit TradFi, with higher deposits and trading activity unlocking progressively larger credits.

How it works:

Featuring a six-tier reward structure that scales with user engagement, the event is beginner friendly as it is rewarding for trading pros. Entry-level participants can earn $10 in credits with a minimum $100 deposit within 15 days of registering, while the most prolific traders can unlock up to $10,000 in accumulative credits across all tiers.

The trading credits serve as margin for TradFi products, with users able to withdraw profits earned from credit-funded trades. Rewards will be distributed to qualified participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

As the final quarter of 2025 presents both opportunity and uncertainty, investors are increasingly seeking platforms that offer both traditional and digital asset exposure for more robust portfolio diversification. Bybit TradFi complements Bybit's wide range of products and offerings, expanding user access to traditional financial markets from stock CFDs, commodities to global indices.

Registration is required. Terms and conditions apply. For details on qualification rules and eligibility, users may visit: New user exclusive: Claim up to $10,000 in credit on TradFi!

Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi . Trading comes with risk.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

