Bybit Invites Global Users to Share Feedback on Its Award-Winning Mobile App, with Rewards of Up to 9,999 USDT

DUBAI, UAE, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, has initiated a worldwide campaign to actively engage its user base and gather valuable feedback on the award-winning Bybit App . This campaign is designed to foster a strong sense of community and prioritize the user experience by directly incorporating insights from Bybit's global user community. The ultimate goal is to continually improve and enhance the overall app experience for all users.

Running from now until March 31, the app review campaign offers participants the chance to enter a lucky draw and win exciting prizes. The 1st place winner will win the top prize of 9,999 USDT. The 2nd to 20th place winners will each receive a 10% trading fee voucher. For more details, visit this page .

Bybit encourages participants to share their honest and thoughtful feedback, covering all aspects of the Bybit app, including its features, functionality, user interface, and overall experience. These reviews will provide invaluable insights to enhance Bybit's product development capabilities.

"At Bybit, we deeply value the voice of our users and strive to create an exceptional experience for them," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We believe in maintaining an open and transparent dialogue with our community, and their honest feedback is instrumental in shaping the future of our platform. Together, we can build a stronger Bybit that meets the evolving needs of our users in the dynamic world of crypto."

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 20 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

