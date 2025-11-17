Bybit Launches Global Master Trader Arena with 300,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its latest trading competition, the Master Trader Arena , inviting traders worldwide to compete for a total prize pool of 300,000 USDT.

The event will unfold in two independent rounds, with each offering 150,000 USDT in rewards and its own leaderboard. Round 1 will run from Nov. 17, 2025, at 10 a.m. UTC to Nov. 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. UTC. Round 2 will follow from Dec. 1, 2025, at 10 a.m. UTC to Dec. 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. UTC.

Participants will compete through Bybit's Copy Trading feature, where Master Traders and their teams of Followers aim to achieve the highest total profit and loss (PnL) to climb the leaderboard. The competition is open to two trading categories: Classic and TradFi. Traders may select one type at registration, which will determine the trading activity counted toward their rankings.

To qualify for leaderboard placement, each team must meet minimum trading volume thresholds. For Classic, the total Copy Trading volume must reach at least 120,000 USDT, while TradFi participants must record a total Copy Trading volume of at least 6,000,000 USDx. Rankings are determined by the team's total PnL, with the top 100 Master Traders recognized in each round.

The prize pool for each round will be distributed among the top 100 traders, with 15 percent allocated to first place, 9 percent to second place, and 6 percent to third place. Rankings from fourth to 10th place will share 25 percent of the pool, 11th to 50th will share 35 percent, and 51st to 100th will share 10 percent. Half of each team's reward will go to the Master Trader, and the remaining half will be shared among Followers in proportion to their trading volume.

Disclaimer: Participation is limited to verified Main Accounts that have completed Individual Identity Verification Level 1 or Business Verification. Institutional users, Market Makers, and residents of the European Economic Area and other restricted regions are not eligible to join.

