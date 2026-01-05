DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched a fully sponsored market literacy education initiative aimed at supporting financial literacy and responsible market understanding among Sri Lanka-based creators, in partnership with Mastering the Markets .

Bybit Launches Program to Upskill Sri Lankan Creators with Fully Sponsored Market Education Program

The online initiative is designed to upskill creators by providing a structured foundation in how financial markets operate, with an emphasis on accurate and responsible financial communication. Selected participants will receive access to a structured 10-week course covering market structure, technical analysis fundamentals, risk awareness, and disciplined decision-making.

Creators are selected through an application-based competition to participate in the fully sponsored market education initiative focused on foundational market knowledge and responsible financial communication.

The curriculum covers core principles of technical analysis and market behavior, including market structure, price action, trends, support and resistance, and risk management. The initiative is educational in nature and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

While certain examples within the course may reference digital asset markets, the analytical frameworks taught are broadly applicable across global financial markets. The program is intended to help creators develop a clearer understanding of market behavior and communicate financial concepts clearly and responsibly to their audiences.

"This structured 10-week program is designed to help creators strengthen their foundational market knowledge and communicate responsibly," said David Bird, Founder & Chief Education Officer at Mastering the Markets. "By focusing on strong foundations and disciplined thinking, we help people build the knowledge and confidence needed to engage with markets responsibly and over the long term."

"Education plays an important role in how people engage with financial markets," said Nazar Tymoshchuk, Bybit's Mini-Global Regional Manager. "This initiative supports structured learning by giving creators access to a clear, curriculum-based foundation that can be communicated in an accessible and responsible way."

The initiative is open to Sri Lankan key opinion leaders who demonstrate a commitment to educating themselves and their communities. By combining foundational market education with exposure to both traditional financial markets and digital asset concepts, participants gain a broader educational framework for understanding global market behavior.

Upon completion of the course, participants will gain a clearer understanding of market dynamics, technical frameworks, and how structured market analysis methodologies are applied. The initiative aims to support the creation of more educational, accurate, and responsible financial content within Sri Lanka's creator community.

Following earlier community-focused initiatives in Sri Lanka, the program reflects Bybit's continued investment in education-focused engagement through partnerships with established market educators.

Sri Lankan creators interested in participating may submit their details through the official application form . Shortlisted participants will be contacted separately. More information about the initiative is available here .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854298/Bybit_Launches_Program_Upskill_Sri_Lankan_Creators_Fully_Sponsored_Market.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg