DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced new limited-time offer with 8,000 USDT in prizes to eligible users in Kenya. From now until April 24, 2026, Bybit P2P users and merchants stand to win a share from the prize pool while trying out Bybit Pay.

Registration is required, and participants shall fulfil a first-time Bybit Pay transaction of at least $100 in value. Once enrolled, users may earn rewards through P2P deposits or trading as a merchant, and completing spending tasks on Bybit Pay.

Bybit P2P Meets Bybit Pay: 8,000 USDT Prize Pool Exclusive for Kenya

Celebrating the launch of Bybit Pay in Kenya, the exclusive initiative offers two reward tracks:

For P2P Takers: Users who complete simple P2P deposit and Bybit Pay spending tasks, starting from $100 in P2P deposits and $100 in Bybit Pay spending, will earn 5 to 10 USDT in rewards. For P2P Makers: Merchants may take the advantage of the offer to win up to 80 USDT in rewards while growing their presence on Bybit P2P. Merchants with qualifying sell volume and referrals can unlock rewards upon achieving their first Bybit Pay spending task.

"Kenya's thriving crypto ecosystem and world-class mobile money infrastructure make it an ideal market for Bybit Pay. We're seeing strong demand from traders and everyday users alike who want seamless, secure access to digital financial solutions. With Kenya's mobile money readiness and adoption culture, Bybit Pay arrives at exactly the right moment to enable Kenyans to transact, trade, and build wealth with the speed and security they expect," said Joshua Yau, Country Manager of Kenya, Bybit.

With a high acceptance culture, youth-driven growth, and a mature electronic money ecosystem, Kenya is among the leading countries in Africa in crypto adoption. Through its comprehensive ecosystem encompassing trading, savings, payments, and P2P transactions, Bybit continues to expand its presence in this dynamic market and supporting Kenya's growing fintech sector.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation requirements and restrictions, users may visit: [Bybit Pay Kenya Special] Pay & Earn: Share 8,000 USDT in rewards

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitPay

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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