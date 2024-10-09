DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced new seasonal rewards to drive up P2P adoption rates on the trading platform. An open invitation to new and existing users, Bybit P2P has unlocked a new prize pool of 10,000 USDT and free iPhone 16 for customers looking to venture into P2P trading.

From today to Oct. 30, 11:59PM UTC, users may complete three simple steps to participate in the Bybit P2P Fortune Fair:

Bybit P2P Spins the Wheel of Fortune to Unleash Rewards

Register for the event on Bybit P2P Complete a task, e.g. referral, deposit, or trading, to be entitled to one or more lucky draw tickets Enter the lucky draw and spin for a chance to win the grand prize

The Fortune Fair runs throughout Oct. to reward Bybit P2P traders looking to kick off their Q4 trading and try their luck while maintaining their portfolios. The lucky draw tickets entitles them an opportunity to share in the total prize pool, or take home a brand new iPhone 16.

"P2P is one of the truly democratized platforms for stakers and traders of all capital sizes in the digital economy. We recognize that many of our users see P2P as a nimble tool in their pursuit of financial goals, and Bybit's role is to create a secure, flexible, and user-friendly environment so they could make the most out of their trades and access our many rewards programs," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

P2P on Bybit is an easy peer-to-peer trading platform, facilitating the buying and selling of two users' holdings at an optimal, agreed-upon price between them. Bybit P2P offers an efficient platform, zero fees from makers and takers and frequent rewards. It also offers competitive flexibility in P2P trading supporting 60 currencies and over 300 payment methods.

Find out more about the event at Bybit P2P Fortune Frenzy .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

