DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced an exclusive partnership with Mercuryo, a global payments infrastructure platform, eliminating transaction fees on qualifying crypto purchases. From February 4, 2026 until February 18, 2026, eligible users can enjoy zero fees on transactions valued between 100 EUR and 500 EUR (or equivalent) through Bybit One-Click Buy.

Bybit Partners with Mercuryo to Offer Zero Transaction Fee for Crypto Purchases in Selected Markets

During the promotional period, eligible Bybit customers in in-scope countries can take advantage of the zero-fee offer for a limited time when purchasing USDC or USDT using any of seven supported fiat currencies.

To enjoy the exclusive zero-fee offer, eligible users may log into their Bybit Account, navigate to Bybit One-Click Buy , and select Mercuryo as their payment method and select USDT or USDC as the payment currency. The limited-time offer eliminates standard transaction costs, allowing customers to convert their full payment amount into cryptocurrencies.

Bybit One-Click Buy is a streamlined feature that simplifies the crypto acquisition process, allowing users to convert supported fiat currency directly into digital assets within seconds. With multiple payment providers integrated, Bybit One-Click Buy offers competitive rates and fast processing for transactions.

Mercuryo is a global payments infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Ledger, MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Revolut. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

This partnership underscores Bybit's ongoing commitment to lowering barriers to entry in the digital asset space. Through customer-centric initiatives, Bybit strives to make crypto more accessible to users everywhere, particularly in growing markets where digital asset adoption is accelerating.

Terms and conditions apply. To find out more about eligibility requirements and restrictions, including supported fiat currencies, users may visit: [Bybit Fiat x Mercuryo exclusive] Enjoy 0% fees on One-Click Buy crypto purchases

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Ledger, MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Revolut. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888733/Bybit_Partners_Mercuryo_Offer_Zero_Transaction_Fee_Crypto_Purchases_Selected.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg