DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, saw its Private Wealth Management division (PWM) demonstrate resilience across market cycles. Latest 30-day returns showcase consistent gains amid volatile market conditions.

Over the past 30 days, Bybit PWM has achieved notable gains on average:

Bybit Private Wealth Management Posts Up to Over 50% in 30-Day APR Across Multiple Strategies

BTC-focused strategies exceeded 10% APR

exceeded 10% APR USDT strategies delivered 25% APR, with select high-performing portfolios reaching above 50% APR

Bybit PWM's shock-resistant performance in a volatile world reflects Bybit's commitment to building advanced wealth solutions, positioning the platform as a premier destination for high-net-worth individuals and corporate treasuries managing significant crypto allocations.

The results also underscore the effectiveness of Bybit PWM's data-driven and results-driven investment approach, which tailors strategies balance individual risk parameters and long-term investment objectives.

Bybit PWM is now open to VIP 2+ users on the Bybit Earn dashboard. PWM portfolios start at a minimum investment of 250,000 USDT, providing institutional-grade asset management for sophisticated investors seeking professional oversight of their digital asset holdings.

Terms and conditions apply. For subscription details, requirements, and personalized strategy consultation, eligible Bybit users who are VIP2+ or above can access PWM directly through the Bybit App's Finance tab and navigate to the Wealth Management section.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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