Bybit Unveils Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy: 90,000 USDT Prize Pool for New Users

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of its exclusive Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy , a limited-time event designed for new users. The campaign offers participants the chance to share in a 90,000 USDT prize pool by completing simple onboarding and trading tasks.

Running from October 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM UTC until January 20, 2026, at 10:00 AM UTC, the event highlights Bybit's fiat-to-crypto capabilities, which provide access to more than 300 digital assets. Through Bybit's peer-to-peer (P2P) platform, users can seamlessly purchase popular tokens such as USDT, BTC and ETH, along with trending altcoins including DOGE, LAYER and MNT, using local fiat currencies.

The Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy introduces a task-based participation model, where new users who sign up and complete identity verification can unlock rewards. Tasks include making a minimum deposit of 20 USDT via P2P, Fiat Deposit or One-Click Buy, as well as trading at least 100 USDT in Spot. Successful completion of tasks provides participants with bonuses and lucky draw tickets, which serve as entries into weekly prize draws.

Each ticket grants one entry into the draws for the 90,000 USDT prize pool, distributed across the campaign period. Rewards will be delivered through Bybit's Rewards Hub and can be claimed within 14 working days after the event concludes.

With this new initiative, Bybit continues to expand its offerings to meet the growing global demand for secure, user-friendly, and accessible crypto trading solutions.

The event is available exclusively to newly registered users who meet eligibility criteria, including completion of Individual Identity Verification Level 1 or Business Verification. Certain restrictions apply, including participants residing in the European Economic Area and other regions listed on Bybit's restricted countries page.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

