DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has unveiled new perks from the ongoing Bybit USD1 Carnival with an exclusive USD1 Hold & Earn event starting from May 19, 2026. Starting in May, a new WLFI prize pool will be distributed each month to match effective holdings of USD1 of Bybit participants. USD1 has also been added as a loanable asset on Bybit.

Whether users intend to trade with margin, borrow, or simply hold USD1 in their Bybit account, they stand to win WLFI rewards by completing simple tasks.

Bybit USD1 Carnival Expands Rewards Streaks For Traders and Holders

1. USD1 as Collaterals: Now Available on Bybit

Starting from May 19, 2026, Bybit users can now trade on Bybit with USD1 as a loanable asset and collateral. For traders looking to leverage their USD1 holdings, they are now able to trade USD1 pairs with margin or borrow USD1 through Bybit Crypto Loans and Institutional Loans.

2. Patience Pays: Holding USD1 to Win WLFI

From May 19 to June 18, 2026, the Bybit-exclusive USD1 Hold & Earn program will distribute daily rewards to participants for consistent USD1 net holdings in their Bybit accounts. In the first month, an initial prize pool of 45,000,000 WLFI offers competitive APR starting at up to 20%, subject to adjustments based on the remainder of the prize pool over time and other factors during the event period.

The new feature requires no subscription, staking, or lock-ups, optimizing flexibility and yield opportunities for USD1 holders on Bybit. The system captures hourly balance snapshots across a 24-hour cycle to determine participants' daily streak contribution.

Once verified, WLFI rewards accrue and are added to participants' Main Account Funding Wallets at 6:00 AM UTC, enabling participants to extend their reward streaks across consecutive days through sustained holdings. Longer streaks and consistent daily participation will yield compounding reward benefits.

Participants can see how they stack up on the USD1 Holder Rankings leaderboard, updated daily. The Leaderboard showcases the Top 50 USD1 holders on Bybit by effective holdings.

A Stronger Ecosystem Through Diversity

The new USD1 features and products reflect Bybit's commitment to enriching its ecosystem. By expanding its offerings and rewards options, Bybit continues to support its community on their trading journey and meet the rising demands for portfolio diversification.

USD1, a dollar-backed stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial and fully collateralized by short-term U.S. Treasury securities and cash equivalents, maintains a stable 1:1 peg with the US Dollar. The asset now functions as a loanable and collateralizable instrument across Bybit's Unified Trading Account, supporting up to 10x leverage trading for active participants.

WLFI, the governance token of World Liberty Financial's DeFi protocol, offers token holders participation rights in protocol governance decisions and ecosystem direction. Throughout the Bybit USD1 Carnival, WLFI plays a central role in creating a rewarding experience for both traders and holders of the Bybit and USD1 ecosystem.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: Introducing USD1 Hold & Earn: Share 45,000,000 WLFI in rewards

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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