DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, announced the successful conclusion of its ZK ByStarter campaign. The event, which ran from June 17 to July 18, 2024, offered participants a chance to win a share of a 14.7 million ZK token prize pool through simple tasks - without the complexities of token sales or lock-up periods.

Unprecedented Rewards Attract Huge Participation

Bybit’s ZK ByStarter Draws Massive Crowd as Users Share 14.7 Million ZK Prize Pool

In the span of a month, an impressive 115,092 wallets engaged with ZK ByStarter's on-chain tasks, interacting with five dApps: Tevaera, Moody Madness, Libera, Koi Finance, and SyncSwap. This overwhelming participation underscores the strong interest and enthusiasm of Bybit users for the zkSync ecosystem. All participants who completed the required tasks were eligible to share in the prize pool, which included a participation prize, a sunshine prize, and a grand prize.

Everyone Wins with a Multi-Tiered Reward System

Bybit designed the ZK ByStarter with an inclusive approach, ensuring everyone had a chance to win. Here's a breakdown of the rewards distributed:

Participation Prize: All participants shared the 2 million ZK prize pool, with each receiving over 25 ZK.

Sunshine Prize: A total of 16,236 participants who completed all tasks but weren't selected in the Grand Prize draw shared a pool of 4.6 million ZK.

Grand Prize: A lucky draw selected 27,000 winners who completed all tasks and had a lottery number ending in "1." These winners shared a pool of 8.1 million ZK, receiving 300 ZK each.

Bybit has successfully distributed all rewards to winners' Bybit accounts by July 26th, 2024. They remain committed to transparency by allowing participants to verify their quest completion status through independent sources provided by project partners.

