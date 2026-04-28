Byreal Expands Agent-Native Trading to Perpetual Futures with Byreal Perps Agent Skills

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Byreal, a decentralized exchange (DEX) incubated by Bybit and built for the Solana ecosystem, today announces the launch of Byreal Perps Agent Skills, extending its agent-native trading infrastructure to perpetual futures. Users can now trade perps through natural language commands via RealClaw — no manual order entry, no separate interfaces, and no bridging required.

Byreal Perps Agent Skills brings perpetual futures trading into the same conversational agent layer that RealClaw users already use for spot trading and liquidity management. Built on Hyperliquid's perpetuals infrastructure and secured by Privy's non-custodial wallet stack, the skill lets agents place and manage perps positions on behalf of users while they retain full custody of their funds at all times.

Getting started requires no new wallets or accounts. Users deposit USDC into their existing Solana Privy wallet and ask the agent to fund their perps account — RealClaw handles the full Solana-to-Hyperliquid bridging path automatically, with no manual steps. Once funded, users simply tell the agent what they want to do.

Byreal Perps Agent Skills covers the full trading workflow:

Market intelligence — scan the market for trading signals across conservative, moderate, and aggressive risk profiles, or ask for a detailed breakdown on any coin covering RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, EMA crossover, and funding rate

— scan the market for trading signals across conservative, moderate, and aggressive risk profiles, or ask for a detailed breakdown on any coin covering RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, EMA crossover, and funding rate Order execution — place market or limit orders, long or short, with take-profit and stop-loss attached at entry

— place market or limit orders, long or short, with take-profit and stop-loss attached at entry Position management — view open positions, adjust leverage, switch between cross and isolated margin, modify or cancel TP/SL, and close positions in full or partially

— view open positions, adjust leverage, switch between cross and isolated margin, modify or cancel TP/SL, and close positions in full or partially Account oversight — query account value, margin, PnL, withdrawable balance, and trade history on demand

"Perps have always been the domain of active traders willing to manage complexity manually," said Emily Bao, Founder of Byreal. "With Byreal Perps Agent Skills, any RealClaw user can access the full range of perpetual futures tools through a conversation. The agent handles the execution, the bridging, and the position management — the user just expresses intent."

Available on RealClaw

Byreal Perps Agent Skills is published as an OpenClaw skill and installs directly into any RealClaw setup with a single command. Existing RealClaw users can add perps trading to their agent without changing wallets, reconfiguring accounts, or leaving their existing setup.

Availability

Byreal Perps Agent Skills is now publicly available.

The launch continues Byreal's expansion of its agent execution layer, following Byreal Agent Skills surpassing 2,000 users within six weeks of its debut. Byreal Perps Agent Skills adds a futures trading dimension to what is becoming a unified agent-native financial platform — one where users interact with the full onchain trading stack through conversation alone.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Byreal

Byreal is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain and incubated by Bybit. Byreal brings together trading, liquidity provision, and yield generation into one unified on-chain platform, with execution quality and infrastructure designed to match the standards of a professional trading venue. Built from the ground up as an AI agent native DEX, Byreal enables both human users and AI agents to trade, swap, and provide liquidity programmatically.

For more information about Byreal, please visit: www.byreal.io

For updates, please follow Byreal's social media: https://x.com/byreal_io

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

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