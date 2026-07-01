DUBAI, UAE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced that Bybit TradFi, its platform for CFD trading across traditional financial assets, now accepts BYUSDT as margin collateral. With BYUSDT, Bybit TradFi users no longer need to choose between yield generation and active trading: the same capital continues to accrue yield while serving as margin for Bybit TradFi trading simultaneously.

BYUSDT Now Available as Collateral on Bybit TradFi, Unlocking Dual-Yield Potential

BYUSDT is a yield-bearing token exclusive on Bybit, backed 1:1 by participating users' USDT Flexible Easy Earn balances. The integration covers the full spectrum of traditional financial asset exposure available on Bybit TradFi, including forex, gold, crude oil, global indices, and trending stock CFDs. For a limited time, eligible traders also stand to win competitive bonus APR from a 150,000 USDT prize pool.

One Capital Position to Meet Earning and Trading Needs

The new integration leverages the versatility of BYUSDT, consolidating both functions into a single account balance. Holdings accumulate returns automatically throughout the holding period with no registration or active management required. By accepting BYUSDT as TradFi margin collateral, Bybit enables a single capital position to fulfil dual purposes: yield-generation and TradFi CFD trading.

Before and After: Key Upgrades

TradFi trading margin collateral : Expanded from USDT only to include BYUSDT.

: Expanded from USDT only to include BYUSDT. Dual-yield potential : With BYUSDT as valid collateral for the first time, Bybit TradFi users can continue to earn yield on their BYSUDT holdings while trading TradFi instruments, maximizing capital efficiency in the Bybit ecosystem.

: With BYUSDT as valid collateral for the first time, Bybit TradFi users can continue to earn yield on their BYSUDT holdings while trading TradFi instruments, maximizing capital efficiency in the Bybit ecosystem. Eligible CFD trading categories: In addition to gold and forex, now crude oil, indices, and stock CFDs are also supported.

Triple Yield Stacking: BYUSDT Returns, Trading, and APR Boosts

For a limited time, eligible traders can take advantage of a matrix of APR mechanisms on Bybit. With their BYUSDT holdings in Flexible Easy Earn, their base yield keeps growing, and their TradFi trading adds a volume-linked APR multiplier on top of potential trading gains.

From now until July 31, 2026, eligible Bybit TradFi users get to unlock a 150,000 USDT bonus APR prize pool on BYUSDT by trading daily:

For new users making their first Bybit TradFi trade within five days of activation, a daily net trading volume between $1,000 and $5M unlocks competitive APR bonus multiplier on BYUSDT holdings.

making their first Bybit TradFi trade within five days of activation, a daily net trading volume between $1,000 and $5M unlocks competitive APR bonus multiplier on BYUSDT holdings. Existing users receive tiered APR boosts based on prior-day net trading volume, potentially multiplying their interest income from the underlying BYUSDT position. For instance, stock CFD volume is weighted at 4x, allowing traders to reach higher APR tiers at lower notional cost.

Bybit TradFi is currently offering zero commission and zero overnight fees for stock CFDs across over 380 global tickers. To start transitioning to BYUSDT margin, users may simply swap USDT to BYUSDT in seconds and continue trading as usual while enjoying additional benefits.

The new use case for BYUSDT attests to Bybit's vision of building a powerful New Financial Platform through product innovation and trader-centric design. Supporting the trading community throughout their wealth creation journey, Bybit is committed to bringing tangible benefits and higher capital efficiency for traders.

Eligibility is subject to standard BYUSDT and TradFi account requirements, restrictions and other terms and conditions apply. For more information, users may visit: Bybit TradFi now supports BYUSDT as margin for CFD trading

Disclaimer: Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi. Trading comes with risk.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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