Cabrella Named Exclusive Insurance Partner for PSA's Inbound Shipping Program

Partnership Brings Comprehensive Insurance Coverage to Collectors Submitting Cards to the World's Leading Authentication Service

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabrella, a leading provider of shipping insurance and logistics risk management solutions, today announced a partnership with PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), the world's leading authentication, grading and collection management company. Under the agreement, Cabrella will serve as PSA's exclusive insurance partner for its inbound shipping program, making insurance coverage available to collectors submitting items for grading.

As collectors send their cards to PSA for grading, they have historically faced a significant gap in coverage: standard carrier liability is typically limited and not well-designed for ungraded collectibles, and many third-party insurers are unable to accurately value ungraded cards. Cabrella's partnership with PSA addresses this gap head-on, facilitating a complete inbound solution that protects collectors' ungraded items while in transit to PSA. PSA customers will be able to opt in for an additional cost, with coverage limits up to $150,000 per shipment.

Central to the partnership is Cabrella's valuation process for ungraded cards, which is conducted through Beckett, Card Ladder, and similar resources. This helps ensure that collectors receive fair and consistent value for their submissions, regardless of whether a card has been previously sold or assigned a formal grade.

In addition, Cabrella's advanced technology and API capabilities allowed for seamless integration and accelerated speed-to-market.

"We are thrilled to partner with PSA to protect their customers' most valuable cards in transit," said Benjamin Meskin, Founder of Cabrella. "Shipping small, high-value items comes with real risk, and properly insuring those items starts with thoughtful valuation. PSA's trust in our process speaks for itself, and we look forward to growing together."

PSA is a subsidiary of Collectors, the best-in-class provider of products and services that allow hobbyists to grade, authenticate, research, vault and sell their trading cards, memorabilia and other items. While this partnership initially covers PSA's inbound program, the relationship marks a first step in a broader opportunity as Collectors continues to expand its ecosystem of collectibles services.

"The PSA experience begins the moment a card leaves a collector's hands, and that transition shouldn't be a source of anxiety," said Ryan Hoge, PSA President. "Cabrella's ability to accurately value and provide insurance protection for ungraded cards makes them the ideal partner as PSA continues to expand our ecosystem of services. This is a vital upgrade to our inbound program that ensures our customers can transact and submit with total peace of mind."

For companies in the collectibles authentication, grading, and marketplace space, this partnership signals a new standard: collectors deserve insurance coverage that is purpose-built for their needs. Cabrella's platform is designed to fill the gaps that traditional carriers and general insurers leave behind.

About Cabrella

Cabrella is a technology-driven shipping insurance and logistics risk management platform, designed to give businesses enhanced control over shipping protection. By offering dynamic pricing, robust API integrations, and multi-carrier compatibility, Cabrella empowers e-commerce brands, logistics providers, and fulfillment centers to reduce losses, manage claims, and optimize their shipping operations globally. Learn more at cabrella.com

About PSA

PSA is the foremost authentication and grading authority for trading cards and memorabilia globally, with more than 90 million items authenticated and certified since its establishment in 1991. Today, backed by leading expertise and the industry's best customer guarantee, more collectibles are submitted to PSA than any other grading service. A division of Collectors, the company is headquartered in Southern California with offices in New Jersey, Paris, Munich, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information about PSA, please visit www.psacard.com.

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